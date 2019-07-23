Braised Beets With Lemon And Almonds

Braised Beets with Lemon and Almonds, a recipe for which appears in the cookbook "Vegetables Illustrated." Daniel J. van Ackere/America's Test Kitchen via AP

1½ pounds beets, trimmed and halved horizontally

1¼ cups water

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons distilled white vinegar

1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar

1 shallot, sliced thin

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

½ cup whole almonds, toasted and chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

Place beets, cut side down, in single layer in Dutch oven. Add water and ¼ teaspoon salt and bring to simmer over high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until beets are tender and can be easily pierced with paring knife, 45 to 50 minutes.

Transfer beets to cutting board to cool slightly. Meanwhile, increase heat to medium-high and reduce cooking liquid, stirring occasionally, until pan is almost dry, 5 to 6 minutes. Add vinegar and sugar, return to boil, and cook, stirring constantly with heat-resistant spatula, until spatula leaves wide trail when dragged through glaze, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat.

Once beets are cool enough to handle, rub off skins with paper towels and cut into ½-inch wedges. Add beets, shallot, lemon zest, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper to glaze and toss to coat. Transfer to serving platter, sprinkle with almonds, mint, and thyme, and serve.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Variations:

-- Braised Beets with Lime and Pepitas

Omit thyme. Substitute lime zest for lemon zest, toasted pepitas for almonds, and cilantro for mint.

-- Braised Beets with Orange and Walnuts

Substitute orange zest for lemon zest, walnuts for almonds, and parsley for mint.

Serves 6

"Vegetables Illustrated." - America's Test Kitchen via AP

Nutrition information per serving: 137 calories; 56 calories from fat; 6 g fat (0 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 0 mg cholesterol; 285 mg sodium; 18 g carbohydrate; 5 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 5 g protein.

www.americastestkitchen.com