Weekend picks: Catch creatures both cute and creepy at All Animal Expo

hello

A 40-pound, five-foot-long, black-throated monitor lizard made an appearance at a previous All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Daily Herald File Photo

Creatures great & small

See exotic reptiles or coo at house pets like dogs and cats at the All Animal Expo at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16

Brick by brick

See what marvelous creations can be made with Lego and Duplo building blocks at Brickworld Chicago, which returns to the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $14 daily admission (kids 3 and younger admitted free with guardian). (847) 303-4100 or brickworld.com/brickworld-chicago. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16

National pastime

Enjoy plenty of Father's Day weekend promotions when the Chicago Dogs take on the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. There's also pregame autographs and the chance for parents to play catch with their kids on Sunday. Home games are at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. $9-$25. (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com. 1:05 p.m. Sunday, June 16

Aftermath

Sideshow Theatre Company and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble collaborate on "Something Clean" by Northwestern University graduate Selina Fillinger. Commissioned by Sideshow as part of its Freshness Initiative, it tells the story of a woman with a son incarcerated for sexual assault who attempts to reconcile her guilt over his crime by working at a sexual assault crisis center. Lauren Shouse directs the Midwest premiere, which comes on the heels of Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere currently running off-Broadway. Previews at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, and 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. The show opens Thursday, June 20. $20-$30. (733) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org, sideshowtheatre.org or rivendelltheatre.org.

Hedwig returns

Drury Lane Theatre veteran Will Lidke ("Little Shop of Horrors," "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown") stars as the titular character in Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's revival of the rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch." An examination of gender identity by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, "Hedwig" centers on a transgender East German rock singer reeling from a botched sex-change operation whose story is dramatized in rock concert form. Previews at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at 721 Howard St., Evanston. The show opens Monday, June 17. $25-$54. (773) 347-1109 or theo-u.com.

Tasmanian 'Douglas'

Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, famed for her Netflix special "Nanette," performs her latest "Douglas" tour at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.75-$59.75. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16

Concert highlights

Smile Empty Soul "Dark To Light Tour" with Coldville, Dead Eyes: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $12-$15. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Stephen Kuc, David Manchen, Jet Nedson, Megan Pennington: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $5. (773) 549-5549 or shows.elboroomlive.com.

Wave Magnetik: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 17, at Wire, 6815 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10-$12. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Greenbeard, Ladykiller, Biirth, The Footlight District: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at LiveWire Lounge, 3394 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $10-$13. (773) 756-5363 or livewire.do312.com.

MC Chris: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $16. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.