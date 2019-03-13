Where to eat, drink and be Irish over St. Patrick's Day weekend 2019

hello

Raise a glass of green beer with friends this weekend at Finn McCool's for St. Patrick's Day. Courtesy of Finn McCool's

As luck would have it, St. Patrick's Day falls on Sunday this year, meaning that suburban bars and restaurants are celebrating with green beer, corned beef, Irish music, Kegs and Eggs, Irish dancers and more all weekend long.

So, grab your green gear and head out on the town.

Ballydoyle: 28 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 844-0400, and 5157 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 969-0500, ballydoylepub.com/austpatricksday.

In Aurora, the weeklong St. Patrick's Day party continues with Craic playing at 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, and Wild Colonial Bhoys headlining at 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Be ready for an early morning Sunday, March 17, as Kegs & Eggs starts at 8 a.m. Then settle in for a day of fun with the Oswego Fire Pipes & Drums Corp., the McNulty Irish Dancers, Wakefire, U2 Hype, Bagpiper Mike Courney, Knights of Ballydoyle, The Founding and more playing throughout the day.

In Downers Grove, the party has already started. There's a five-course Irish whiskey tasting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, for $35. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, The Wild Colonial Bhoys perform; at 9 p.m. Saturday, listen to The Outside Track. Get up early on St. Patrick's Day for Ballydoyle's Kegs & Eggs Irish buffet at 8 a.m. You'll want to grab a spot early as there's a full day of Irish entertainment, including the Oswego Fire Pipes & Drums Corp., the McNulty Irish Dancers, Bagpiper Mike Courney, The Whiskey Brothers, Knights of Ballydoyle, Aiden O'Toole and more. U2 Hype (formerly Elevation!) will close out the night.

Bar Louie: Locations in Bolingbrook, Geneva, Mount Prospect, Naperville, Oakbrook Terrace, Schaumburg and more. barlouie.com/. Throw on something green and head to a suburban Bar Louie for the St. Patrick's Daze celebrations Friday through Sunday, March 15-17. Green beer and Irish whiskey will be on tap all weekend.

Blossom Cafe: 8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. If you have a hankering for corned beef and cabbage and live music St. Patrick's Day weekend, then stop by Friday through Sunday, March 15-17, to eat, drink and be Irish.

Broken Oar: 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. Shamrockers Ball 2019 continues Friday through Sunday, March 15-17, under two heated tents. Two White Crew and Fool House play Friday; 7th heaven, Modern Day Romeos, Suburban Cowboys and Lava Rock headline Saturday; and Irish dancers, 16 Candles, Libido Funk Circus and Rumor Hazit perform Sunday. It's $5 per day for this 21-and-older event.

Bub City: 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Bub City Rosemont will be hosting a special St. Patrick's Sunday brunch featuring country music, with a little Irish folk thrown in, by Senn Alan from the Senn Alan Band and multi-instrumentalist Brandon Reisdorf.

Buffalo Creek Brewing: 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. Saturday, March 16, is Green Eggs and Irish day. Get to Buffalo Creek at 9 a.m. for complimentary green eggs and hash. Take advantage of $1 off on pints of Burning Red throughout the day. Live music from Tiny Country continues the party at 7:30 p.m.

Chili's: Locations in Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Elgin, St. Charles, Streamwood, Wheaton and more. chilis.com/. Throughout March, order up The Lucky Jameson -- Jameson Irish Whiskey and Lunazul Blanco tequila topped with orange and lime slices -- for only $5.

Di Pescara: 2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/. Dine on braised corn beef and cabbage, fish and chips, half-priced beer and more from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.

The more green you can find to wear to Finn McCool's St. Patrick's weekend parties, the better. - Courtesy of Finn McCool's

Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub: 1941 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 303-5100, finnsfest.com/. Are you looking for a rocking St. Patrick's Day bash this weekend? Finn Fest in Schaumburg brings together headliners including Karma Committee (7 p.m. Friday), 7th Heaven (9:30 p.m. Friday), Chasing Alice (6:30 p.m. Saturday), Charlie Foxtrot (9:30 p.m. Saturday), Fool House (5 and 7:15 p.m. Sunday), DJ emcees, bag pipers, Irish dancers and more under a giant heated tent for three days of fun Friday through Sunday, March 15-17. Plus, expect beer specials, prizes, giveaways, St. Patrick's beads and more. Food specials include $8 corned beef sandwiches, $7.99 open-faced Reuben half sandwich with fries or tots, $6.99 loaded Irish fries with corned beef, sauerkraut, horseradish and Swiss cheese, $12.99 corned beef and cabbage dinner and $3 pizza slices in the tent. Fest admission is $10 per day or $25 for all three days, based on space availability. Tickets are on sale now. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. The tent will be open at 5 p.m. daily.

Crystal Lake: 72 N. Williams St., (815) 356-1155 or finnmccoolschicago.com/crystallake/. Shake your shamrocks at the Crystal Lake location as there will be a DJ and dancing until 2 a.m. Saturday. And don't forget the green beer, corned beef and Irish dancers. The fun happens Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17.

Mount Prospect: 702 N. River Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 298-7200 or finnmccoolschicago.com/mountprospect/. It's shamrock shenanigans at the Mount Prospect Finn McCool's Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17. Expect green beer, corned beef and more.

Fox & Turtle: 400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Dine on corned beef and green beer Friday through Sunday, March 15-17.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap: 1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnysglenview.com/specials/. The St. Patrick's celebration includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner for $16.95 and live music. Dan the Piano Man headlines Friday, March 15, The Chancers play Saturday, March 16, and Stan Karcz performs Sunday, March 17.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2016 Munch on fish and chips and other Irish favorites at McBride's North in Aurora.

McBride's North Pub & Grille: 2340 S. Eola Road, Aurora, (630) 692-9606, mcbridespubandgrille.com/. There will be specials aplenty on Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, at McBride's. On Saturday, take advantage of a $14 corned beef and cabbage dinner, $3 Jameson, $4 Guinness, $5 Car Bombs and $12 domestic buckets. DJ Rob will be spinning. Sunday offers more, with bag pipes at 3 p.m., Irish dancers at 4 p.m., and specials like $14 corned beef and cabbage dinner, $12 domestic buckets, $5 Car Bombs, $4 Guinness pints, $4 22-ounce green beers (keep the cup), $3 Jameson and $3 16-ounce green beers.

McGonigal's Pub: 105 S. Cook St., Barrington, (847) 277-7400, mcgonigalspub.com/events/celticfest.html. The Irish spirit will be flowing at the Barrington Celtic Fest Friday through Sunday, March 15-17, inside McGonigal's Pub on the main level and in The Loft. Because of construction next to McGonigal's, there will not be a festival tent outdoors this year. But you can still enjoy lots of live music, local merchants, Irish dancers, bagpipers, giveaways, special guests, and Irish food and beverages inside. The limited food menu features corned beef and cabbage, Denny Reuben, corned beef sandwich, Shepherd's Pie, fish and chips, Irish lamb stew and more. There will be no special seating or reservations taken during the free festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. Note: The fest is 21 and older after 9 p.m. each day.

McNally's Irish Pub: 109 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-6300, mcnallyspub.com/. Get up early Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, for McNally's Breakfast & Beers starting at 9 a.m. On Saturday, nosh on corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips and sip on Irish whiskey and Guinness. Sunday brings live music from Gavin Coyle during the day, the Flannery Irish Dancers at 1 p.m., live music from Dennis O' Brien from 2 to 5 p.m. and more on two levels and the outdoor patio and plaza.

Grab a pint of Irish beer at Mickey Finn's this weekend. - Daily Herald File Photo

Mickey Finn's Brewery: 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 362-6688, mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/. Once again, Mickey Finn's gets the party started early, at 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, for the live WIIL Rock remote Tom & Emily Morning Show. Free breakfast will be served until 9:30 a.m. Return at 10 p.m. to hear Brecken Miles rock the house. Saturday, March 16, features music from Fitz & the Celts at 7 p.m. and Moon Money at 10 p.m. There's a $5 cover charge after 9 p.m. On Sunday, March 17, doors open at 9 a.m. The Chicagoland Irish Bagpipers start things off at 3 p.m., Fitz & the Celts play at 4 p.m. and Hearthfire entertains at 7 p.m. Irish beers and cocktails, corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips and Shepherd's pie will be served all three days.

Miller's Ale House: 778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, or millersalehouse.com/. Chow down on St. Patrick's Day specialties such as the corned beef Reuben sandwich ($8.49), Irish egg rolls ($7.99) and corned beef and cabbage ($12.99; only available Friday through Sunday, March 15-17). Wash down the specials with an Irish Mule, a Guinness or a Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Muldoon's Irish Pub: 133 W. Front St., Wheaton, (630) 668-8866, muldoonswheaton.com/. On Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, enjoy drinks specials such as $7 Irish pints, $4 Tullamore Dew shots, $6 Tullamore Dew cocktails and $5 White Claw Hard Seltzer and try homemade Irish dishes like fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, corned beef sandwiches and more. Entertainment on Saturday includes Cirrus Falcon from 3 to 6:30 p.m., the Flannery School of Irish Dance from 7 to 7:30 p.m., bagpiper Patrick Lynch from 7:30 to 8 p.m. and The Ploughboys from 8 to 11 p.m. On Sunday, see the Trinity Irish Dancers from 12:30 to 1 p.m., Semple Duo from 1 to 3 p.m., McNulty Irish Dancers from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and Sprig O'Mint All Stars from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

O'Hare's Pub: 207 S. Main St., Bartlett, (630) 372-8878, oharespub.com/. Start off your St. Paddy's weekend with Kegs & Eggs from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday, March 15-17. Come back at 7 p.m. Friday for music from Yesterdays News in the heated tent. Saturday entertainment includes the Flannery Irish Dancers from 4 to 5 p.m. and Charlie Love & The Silky Smooth Band featuring Jeff Stone from 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday features the Flannery Irish Dancers from 4 to 5 p.m. and the sounds of Rick Lindy from 7 to 10 p.m. Expect lots of green beer and Irish favorites. There's a $10 cover each night; no cover for kids 16 and younger.

Old Town Pour House: 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440 or oldtownpourhouse.com/. Irish specials are flowing at Old Town Pour House now through Monday, March 18. Irish specials feature the corned beef Reuben, shepherd's pie and corned beef poutine.

O'Malley's Pub & Eatery: 701 Hill Ave., Aurora, (630) 898-8700, omalleysaurora.com/. O'Malley's hosts St. Patrick's events all week, but the party really gets started at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, with Kegs & Eggs. At 3 p.m., join the Bags Tourney (weather permitting) or hang out and listen to the Acoustic Duo with Sammy Jo and AI U. There's face painting from 5 to 7 p.m., Irish dancers at 7:15 p.m. and The After Five Band headlines at 9 p.m. Come back at 8 a.m. Sunday for the Kegs & Eggs Irish breakfast. The McNulty Irish Dancers will perform at noon and 5 p.m., the Acoustic Duo with Sammy Jo and AI U is on from 1 to 4 p.m., listen to Irish bagpipers at 6 p.m., Echo and Ransom play from 6 to 9 p.m. and there's a Bulls ticket giveaway at 7 p.m. Plus, there's green beer, Irish food, party favors and giveaways all weekend.

It's corned beef and cabbage time at O'Toole's this weekend. - Courtesy of O'Toole's

O'Toole's: 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/libertyville/. Expect lots of Irish-themed food, drink specials, swag giveaways and special events all weekend. The O'Hare Irish Dance Troop performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, in the 412 Lounge. The St. Patrick's Day Party gets rolling with a DJ at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Come back early Sunday, March 17, for the 10 a.m. brunch accompanied by music from Castle Hill Duo from 10 a.m. to noon.

Peggy Kinnane's Irish Restaurant & Pub: 8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. Fete St. Patrick's Day all weekend at Peggy Kinnane's. On Friday, March 15, the Hogan Irish Dancers will perform from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and there will be a Jameson sampling and giveaways from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Ken Dix Band will perform a free set starting at 8 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday for a day of fun. The Hogan Irish Dancers perform at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., the Guinness Bagpipers play throughout the day, and Sean and Charlie play from 4 to 11 p.m. Plus, expect a special St. Pat's menu featuring Irish food and drinks and giveaways including T-shirts, hats and beads all weekend. There's a $5 cover starting at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. on St. Patricks Day when The Chicago Highlanders Pipes and Drums perform at 1 p.m., the Hogan Irish Dancers at 2 p.m. and House of Fagen from 4 to 10 p.m.

Prairie Grass Cafe's Irish Eyes are Smiling cocktail is a blend of Jameson, homemade mint syrup, Bailey's and cream. - Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe

Prairie Grass Cafe: 601 N. Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. St. Patrick's Day specials on Saturday, March 16, include a special dip made of sauerkraut, shredded corned beef, homemade Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese in a crock with rye toast crostini for $12. On Sunday, brunch features corned beef hash served with poached eggs, green hollandaise and sautéed potatoes for $16. For dinner, the corned beef and cabbage with carrots and potatoes and Irish soda bread is $24. The specialty Irish Eyes are Smiling cocktail (Jameson, homemade mint syrup, Bailey's and cream) is $12.

Quigley's Irish Pub: 43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 428-4774, quigleysirishpub.com/. In addition to traditional Irish food and drinks, Quigley's honors St. Patrick's Day with The Creeky Timbers playing at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 15. On Saturday, Finger on the Trigger plays at noon and Cirrus Falcon headlines at 8:30 p.m. New Element plays at noon Sunday.

RA Sushi will be serving the Green Dragon Bomb in honor of St. Patrick's Day. - Courtesy of RA Sushi

RA Sushi: 310 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard, (630) 627-6800, rasushi.com/. RA Sushi honors St. Patty's Day Friday through Sunday, March 15-17, with specialty drinks. Try the Green Hot Sake ($1), Jameson Shot ($5), Kirin or Kirin Light 22-ounce ($5), Lucky Margarita ($6), Green Dragon Bomb ($6), Irish Mule ($6), Irish Mule Pitcher ($20) and Lucky Margarita Punch Bowl ($20).

Real Time Sports: 1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time celebrates St. Patrick's Day with green beer and a St. Paddy's Day Platter ($13.95) all weekend. On Sunday, take advantage of the all-you-can-eat buffet featuring corned beef, steamed cabbage, red potatoes, peas and carrots and soda bread for $16.95.

Sam's of Arlington: 1863 W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 577-1800, samsofarlington.com/. Sam's is serving corned beef and cabbage every day through Sunday, March 17.

Shaw's Crab House: 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, brunch will feature corn beef hash and green cupcakes. Specialty drinks include $6 Verde Maria, $6 Irish coffee and more. Brunch is $65 for adults and $15 for kids 7-12. Wear green to receive a $30 gift card to be used toward a future visit.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Reuben egg rolls are a favorite at Timothy O'Toole's in Lake Villa.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub: 5572 Grand Ave., (847) 249-0800, Gurnee, timothyotooles.com/gurnee/. There will be loads of drink specials, prizes, bagpipers, a DJ spinning starting at 8 p.m., beads and swag giveaways and Irish-inspired dishes by chef Corey Grupe during the pub's 10th annual St. Patrick's celebration in Gurnee. There will be drink specials galore, including $4.50 green beer pints and $18 green beer pitchers. Or try the Dirty Leprechaun ($6.50), Irish Mule ($8), Irish coffee ($8), Irish Appletini ($10), Irish Car Bomb ($8), Guinness ($6.50), Jell-O Shots ($4), Jameson Shots ($5) and more. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday, March 17.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub: 10 W. Grand Ave. Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600, timothyotooles.com/lake-villa/. The St. Patrick's weekend party starts on Friday, March 15, with live music from Kev & Co. and a fish fry. Get up early Saturday, March 16, for the Irish-themed breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Enjoy the Lake Villa Township Parade at noon and then come back to hear bagpipers from 2 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. before a DJ spins at 8 p.m. Sunday starts early with the Irish-themed breakfast at 8 a.m. All weekend, there will be drink specials (green beer is $4.50 a pint or $18 a pitcher), prizes, beads, swag giveaways and Irish-inspired dishes by chef Corey Grupe. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Corned beef will be on Weber Grill's menu through Sunday, March 17. - Courtesy of Weber Grill Restaurants

Weber Grill Restaurants: 2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Now through Sunday, March 17, take advantage of corned beef specials including the hickory-smoked corned beef sandwich for $12.50 at lunch and the hickory-smoked corned beef dinner for $18 at dinner.

Wildfire: 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving up a corned beef and cabbage platter and chocolate stout cake after 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, and all day Sunday, March 17.

Yard House recently added Irish cocktails like the Dublin Mule to its menu. - Courtesy of Yard House

Yard House: 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, and 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, yardhouse.com/. Yard House recently added new Irish dishes such as the whiskey black pepper wings, corned beef egg rolls, Shepherd's Pie & Mash, grilled Guinness cheddar and braised beef melt and whiskey-glazed salmon. Check out the new drinks, too: Dublin Mule, the Jameson Margarita, Guinness Blonde or Drinking Duos such as Jameson Caskmates IPA and Guinness Blonde or Jameson Caskmates Stout and Guinness Stout.