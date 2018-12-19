Christmas 2018: Where to eat out in the suburbs

Restaurant Michael's Pistachio-White Chocolate Bombe with lychee and berry gelee is a decadent way to end your meal. Courtesy of Restaurant Michael

The roast saddle of venison is on the Christmas Eve dinner menu at Restaurant Michael. Courtesy of Restaurant Michael

Steak & Lobster Oscar with Bearnaise Sauce is a featured special during the holidays at Morton's The Steakhouse. Courtesy of Morton's The Steakhouse

With so much to do to get ready for the holidays, why not take one stress off your plate by taking the family out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day (or both!)? Make your reservations quickly as the holiday is right around the corner.

Big Bowl: 215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880, and 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881 or bigbowl.com/. If you're in the mood for Chinese or Thai on Christmas Eve, Big Bowl might be it. The restaurant will be serving the regular menu in addition to daily specials from noon to 8 p.m. (Schaumburg) and 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Lincolnshire). Reservations required. Closed on Christmas.

The Blossom Cafe: 8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300 or theblossomcafe.com/. Need to dine early this Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? You're in luck, as Blossom Cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Try specials like slow-roasted prime rib, bone-in baked ham steak, baked stuffed shrimp, filet and lobster, salmon phyllo and bone-in rib-eye steak, in addition to the regular menu. Reservations requested.

Buca di Beppo: 90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, or bucadibeppo.com/. In the mood for Italian this holiday? You're in luck as Buca di Beppo will be serving up Italian specialties starting at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Chandler's Chophouse: 401 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 885-9009 or chandlerschophouse.com/. Open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Chandler's will be serving a special a la carte menu that features surf and turf, USDA choice rib-eye, baked honey-glazed ham, carved leg of lamb, twin filet Oscar, prime rib, lobster mac and cheese and more. For dessert, try New York cheesecake or peppermint ice cream. Reservations are highly recommended.

Che Figata: 2155 CityGate Lane, Suite 103, Naperville, (630) 579-3210 or chefigatakitchen.com/. Celebrate Festa del Sette Pesci (Feast of the Seven Fishes) at Che Figata from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Taste wood-fired grilled oysters and langoustine cocktail, frito misto, ceviche, clams casino, pan-seared bay scallops, puttanesca with fried anchovies (combo plate), baccala and roasted branzino filet. It's $50 for adults, $25 for kids 5-12, and free for kids younger than 5. Reservations required.

Chicago Prime Steakhouse: 1444 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-9900 or chicagoprimesteakhouse.com/specials. The restaurant will be serving from the full menu from noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Chicago Prime Italian: 1370 Bank Drive, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414 or chicagoprimeitalian.com/. Don't want the stress of cooking? Chicago Prime Italian is open and ready to serve up Italian specialties from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Reservations required.

The Clubhouse: 298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600 or theclubhouse.com/. The Clubhouse will be open for a la carte lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24. If you're looking for a place to take the family on Christmas Day, The Clubhouse's holiday buffet might be the ticket. Dine on roast turkey, honey-glazed ham or prime rib from the carving station; salads; hot items such as buttermilk pancakes with berry compote, banana walnut French toast, eggs Benedict, breakfast potatoes, vodka pasta, mussels and chicken piccata; oysters, lobster claws and Jonah crab claws from the seafood bar; and desserts like the chocolate fountain and pastries and cakes. Seatings are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It's $49.95 for adults, $24.95 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations are required.

Denny's: Locations throughout the suburbs; see dennys.com/food/featured/. Denny's will be open all day on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, serving seasonal specials like pumpkin spice pancake breakfast, cinnamon roll pancake breakfast, holiday turkey melt, pumpkin pie milk shake, pumpkin spice pancake puppies, pumpkin and pecan pies, and the traditional turkey and dressing dinner.

Dover Straits: 890 E. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550 or doverstraits.com/. The restaurant will be serving holiday specials from 2 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, and noon to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25. Reservations requested.

Drury Lane: 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300 or lucillerestaurant.com/holidays-and-special-events/christmas-brunch. With Christmas morning a whirlwind of excitement, let Lucille's do the cooking for you. The Christmas Day Brunch Buffet, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25, features starters like pastries and fruit, plus a made-to-order omelet station, a seafood bar, a savory station, a carving station, made-to-order doughnuts, and a hot chocolate station. Don't miss the ice cream station and the dessert table. There's a Bloody Mary bar, too, for an extra charge. Brunch costs $60 for adults, $16 for kids 6-12, $10 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. Tax and gratuity is not included. Reservations are required.

Francesca's will be serving its Feast of the Seven Fishes menu, including the Fettuccine all' Aragosta, Dec. 21-30. - Courtesy of Francesca's

Francesca's: These locations are open from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25: Arlington Heights, Barrington, Elmhurst, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Palos Park, St. Charles and Chicago Edgewater. miafrancesca.com/events/profile/we-are-open-on-christmas-day. All locations will be open for regular business hours on Monday, Dec. 24. Francesca's will be serving Feast of the Seven Fishes dishes in addition to the regular menu. Reservations required.

The Yardbird is a new cocktail available through the holidays at Gene & Georgetti Rosemont. - Courtesy of Marcin Cymmer

Gene & Georgetti Rosemont: 9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 653-3300 or geneandgeorgetti.com/gene-and-georgetti-rosemont/. The restaurant's family-style holiday specials, available now through Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, include an antipasto course of Ida's Focaccia for $18, mozzarella and tomatoes (three ways) for $24, or the potato gnocchi for $36. Main course options include the 40-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye with smashed Brussels sprouts and lobster bearnaise for $125; Sunday Gravy with Tony's meatballs, Gene's sweet Italian sausage, lamb braciole, pork shank, beef short ribs and rigatoni pomodoro for $48; porchetta with salsa verde, focaccia, braised greens and apples for $46; or the Feast of Seven Fishes featuring stuffed shrimp oreganata, fried calamari, clams casino, mussels posillipo, scallops, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and sole with herbs and bread crumbs for $65. For a sweet treat, the Christmas Platter offers torta della nonna, Italian Christmas cookies, torta al cioccolato and honey vanilla mascarpone for $24. Holiday cocktails include Winter Sangria, Eggnog Martini or Yardbird for $14 each. Reservations required. Closed on Christmas Day.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse: 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900, and 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, gibsonssteakhouse.com/. Take the guesswork out of Christmas Eve dinner this year. Gibsons in Rosemont will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. The Oak Brook location will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House: In the Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road, Des Plaines, (847) 768-5200, and 55 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 548-3764, or hugosfrogbar.com/. Hugo's in the Rivers Casino will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In Naperville, Hugo's will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Reservations required.

Hofbräuhaus Chicago: 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739 or hofbrauhauschicago.com/. Avoid the stress of cooking a Christmas dinner with Hofbräuhaus' special German menu on Tuesday, Dec. 25. Specials include rolled rib-eye roast for $26, entenbraten (half-roasted duck) for $26, pork shank osso buco wrapped in crispy bacon for $21, and caramelized lava cake for $10. Sip on Gluhwein, the traditional hot spiced Christmas wine, for $8. Reservations required.

Jimmy's Charhouse: 2290 Point Blvd., Elgin, (847) 783-0200 or jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Nosh on steaks, chops, pasta, salads and other hearty fare from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations recommended.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap: 1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999 or johnnysglenview.com/. Looking for a comfortable spot for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day dinner? Johnny's is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days.

Mon Ami Gabi in Oak Brook will be serving sweet treats on Christmas Eve. - Courtesy of Christina Slaton

Mon Ami Gabi Oak Brook: 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900 or monamigabi.com/events/oakbrook-christmas-eve-ugly-sweater-party/. It's time to dust off that hideous Christmas sweater as Mon Ami Gabi hosts its fifth annual Ugly Sweater Party from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. Wear your "holiday worst" to get a $10 Mon Ami Gabi gift card to use on a future visit. If you prefer to come earlier, lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and happy hour will happen from 4 to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Morton's gets festive with its Holiday Bliss cocktail (Grey Goose Vodka, Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur, cranberry juice, lemon juice and prosecco). - Courtesy of Morton's The Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse: 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, or mortons.com/. If it's a steak you're craving for Christmas, check out what Morton's has to offer. There will be specials like the Côte de Boeuf Bone-In USDA Prime Rib-eye brushed with garlic-herb butter for $125 and Steak & Lobster Oscar with Bearnaise Sauce for $59, along with the regular menu. Sip on a seasonal cocktail like the Holiday Bliss (Grey Goose Vodka, Passoa Passion Fruit Liqueur, cranberry juice, lemon juice and topped with prosecco) for $17. Christmas Eve hours are 4 to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day hours are 2 to 9 p.m. Reservations required.

Niche: 14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000 or nichegeneva.com/. Come hungry from Niche's four-course Christmas Eve Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. First course features shaved Brussels sprout and purple kale with parmesan-leek emulsion, poached pears, sour crudité, cured trout belly, rye crouton and egg yolk, while second course is parsnip velouté, Bay scallops, shaved white truffle and parsley oil. Next up is roasted beef tenderloin, pomme puree, everything biscuit, maitake mushrooms, baby beets and sauce charcuterie. Dessert plates flourless chocolate torte with praline mousse, candy cane brittle and white chocolate. It's $80. Reservations are required.

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille: 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808 or perryssteakhouse.com/menu-locations/chicago/oak-brook/. Perry's and Bar 79 will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, for a special Christmas Eve meal. Perry's will be closed on Christmas Day. Reservations requested.

Souffles are a perfect way to end Christmas Eve dinner at Restaurant Michael. - Courtesy of Restaurant Michael

Restaurant Michael: 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100 or restaurantmichael.com/. Join Chef Michael Lachowicz between 4 and 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, for an elegant three-course dinner. Start with the house-cured and smoked salmon, warm grilled quail salad, potato and truffle soup, or the duo of pan-roasted scallop and gâteau of crab "Le Bec Fin." Choose from four entree selections including the roast chateaubriand of beef tenderloin, sliced roasted duck breast and confit, filet of Dover Sole or roast saddle of venison. Finish with the pistachio-white chocolate bombe with lychee and berry gelee or the candy cane, banana rum or classic souffles. Reservations are required; diners must call as online reservations will not be accepted. Late reservations will not be rushed. It's $71 per person; a deposit of $20 per guest will be charged at the time of making the reservation.

Roka Akor: 166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 348-9210 or rokaakor.com/. Make reservations now for Roka Akor's special four-course tasting menu on Christmas Eve. Available from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, dinner features wagyu beef and kimchi dumplings; sake-steamed mussels; a choice of robata grilled yuzu-miso marinated black cod, Snack River Farms wagyu sirloin, lamb culet or prime rib-eye; and, for dessert, warm chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream. It's $78 per person with a two-person minimum. The a la carte menu also will be available.

Rox City Grill: In Hotel Baker, 100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 845-5800 or hotelbaker.com/rox-city-grill/. Bring the family together for Christmas Eve Dinner from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Rox City Grill. Reservations required.

Saranello's: 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878 or saranellos.com/. From 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, chef Mychael Bonner will be plating Feast of the Seven Fishes-inspired specialties such as stuffed clams, lobster bisque, branzino and more. Or, diners can order off the regular dinner menu, too.

Shaw's Schaumburg will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve. - Courtesy of Christina Slaton

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg: 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. On Christmas Eve, the full dinner menu will be available in both the Oyster Bar and Main Dining Room from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Indulge in specialties like Shaw's Seafood Platter -- garlic shrimp, Maryland-style crabcake and George's Bank sea scallops -- or the grilled Atlantic yellowfin tuna made with crispy rice noodles, ginger-soy vinaigrette and peanuts. Reservations requested. Closed on Christmas Day.

Texas de Brazil: 5 Woodfield Center, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600 or texasdebrazil.com/specials/a-churrasco-christmas-eve/. The restaurant will be opening at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, serving the regular rodizio-style dinner menu all day. Dinner is $46.99 for adults, salad only is $24.99, half price for kids 6-12, $5 for kids 3-5, and free for kids 2 and younger. Select desserts and nonalcoholic beverages are included in the price. Reservations requested.

Dine on specialties like the cedar planked salmon at Wildfire this holiday. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You

Wildfire: 1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100. wildfirerestaurant.com/. Take the family our to eat on Christmas Eve. Wildfire will be serving the dinner menu plus daily specials. Glenview hours are 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Lincolnshire hours are noon to 9 p.m.; Oak Brook hours are 11:15 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Schaumburg hours are noon to 9 p.m. Reservations required.