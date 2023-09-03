BizWeek: What's affecting insurance rates; big changes at Midtown

Photo courtesy of Jimmy SienickiThis photo shows twin tornadoes north of Campton Hills. Tornadoes and other natural disasters are one factor in rising home insurance rates in Illinois.

Why Illinois insurance costs are rising

As natural disasters become more extreme and ] frequent due to climate change, some states are seeing higher home insurance rates, and Illinois is no exception. But inflation is a big part of it.

Game on for Midtown Athletic Club

Pickleball courts, coworking spaces and a redesigned fitness floor are among the highlights of a $7 million renovation underway at Midtown Athletic Club Palatine. Thw work, expected to be complete in January, is modeled on the award-winning design of the company's flagship property in Chicago.

ComEd plans Lake County training center

ComEd plans to create a North suburban training center at its Libertyville headquarters. The main feature will be an outdoor training area for overhead line workers.

Growing good health in the suburbs

Healing and wellness don't happen just inside the walls of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington. A 2-acre farm near the hospital campus produces food for people in need and patients learning about healthy eating.

Rolling into the suburbs

Belle Tire's rapid expansion into the Chicago suburbs could soon roll into Buffalo Grove. The Michigan-based company is proposing to build on its its a tire, wheel and auto repair stores as part of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center development.

A taste of Veracruz in the suburbs

Rinconcito de Veracruz, a new restaurant in Lake in the Hills, opened for business on Aug. 15.

New development proposed in Huntley

The owner of the Hampton Inn in Huntley wants to build about 300 apartments, restaurants and maybe a second hotel not far from the Hampton Inn.

Watching a new restaurant in Geneva

First Watch has opened in the former Claddagh location at Geneva Commons in Geneva.

Proposal for vacant building in Mundelein

An indoor golf simulator has been proposed for a vacant commercial building in downtown Mundelein.