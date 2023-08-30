An indoor golf simulator could be headed to downtown Mundelein

Rolling Meadows entrepreneur Gus Medrano wants to open Tee It Up at 440 E. Hawley St. He unveiled the plan during Monday's village board meeting.

As part of his presentation, Medrano said his business would occupy the entire second floor of the two-story building and have a rooftop patio during the summer.

Tee It Up would have eight computerized golf simulators, a putting green, pool tables and dart boards, plus video gambling machines, Medrano said. He envisions a full bar but not a kitchen; food would be picked up from the nearby Taco & Burrito Express, he said.

The business would attract golfers -- especially in the winter when outdoor courses are closed -- but also families, Medrano said.

Trustees liked the business concept and were keen on awarding it a liquor license down the road, but not all were happy with Medrano's plans to have gambling machines and not a full-service kitchen.

"Food service (that's) conditional on somebody else's establishment concerns me," Trustee Eric Schwenk said. "Agreements change. Contracts change."

Schwenk also opposed the video gambling element of the concept, as did Trustee Kara Lambert.

"I love this idea ... but the gaming freaks me out," Lambert said.

Trustee Tim Wilson said he'd support the plan if Medrano expanded dining options, perhaps by using app-based delivery services. He said Tee It Up could become a destination for golf lovers beyond Mundelein's borders, which could boost activity at other businesses in town.

Mayor Steve Lentz said he was "very excited" about the proposal and encouraged Medrano to apply for a liquor license and gambling machines.

On Tuesday, Medrano said he felt great about the discussion and his plan's future. He hopes to open Tee It Up this fall.

The building stands on land that was occupied by the town's former village hall until 2019. Developer Frank Dziadus bought the site, including the old hall, razed that structure and built what's there now.

The village promised Dziadus more than $1 million in financial incentives, including a large percentage of sales tax generated by stores, restaurants or other businesses that open there.

But no tenants have moved into the building since it was completed in 2021.