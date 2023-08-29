First Watch restaurant opens at Geneva Commons in Geneva

First Watch has opened in the former Claddagh location at Geneva Commons in Geneva.

According to a news release, the Florida-based restaurant serves breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week. It is the company's sixth location in the Chicago area and first in Kane County.

The Geneva location at 1702 Commons Drive has 6,870 square feet of space, including a covered patio and an outdoor bar.

First Watch Geneva is the first among the concept's six Chicago-area restaurants to introduce life-size games, such as brunch battleship for customers to enjoy during their wait, according to the release.

"Over the last two years, we've been thrilled to introduce a new morning routine to our neighbors throughout greater Chicago, and our newest restaurant in Geneva seeks to continue if not add to that positive momentum," Robert Glen, vice president of operations, said in the release. "Even though we're relative newcomers to Chicagoland, we've seen our fresh offerings, often ahead of trends, resonate among local customers, whether they're stopping by for breakfast, brunch or lunch. We look forward to continuing to raise the bar and bring more people around our table for years to come."

First Watch offers a revolving seasonal menu five times a year. The Geneva restaurant will be offering a seasonal menu beginning this winter.

The full menu is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service.

For more information, download the First Watch App or visit firstwatch.com.