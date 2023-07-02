BizWeek: Bears, schools want tax 'certainty'; new data center campus planned

Bears want 'certainty and fairness'

Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said Monday the NFL franchise wants "certainty" over taxes at its new Arlington Heights property. So do the school districts, according to a school board member who attended Warren's public appearance this week.

Data center campus could replace warehouse plan

Three years after plans for a trucking warehouse in an Elk Grove Township residential subdivision got tied up in litigation, a new developer has proposed a data center campus there -- and word is almost all of the homeowners in the tight-knit community may be willing to sell this time.

New site could improve farmstand experience

While its move was just a few hundred yards down the road, the owners of Pasek Farms General Store in Elgin hope their new location will make a big difference for customers.

Demolition begins on historic building

Demolition began Monday on the historic Edward Busse Building in downtown Mount Prospect. It's being cleared to make way for a new commercial building anchored by a two-story restaurant.

First Crystal Lake hospital to open

The new Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic in Crystal Lake is officially set to open on July 24.

Approval for new casino site

The Aurora City Council approved zoning changes, and preliminarily OK'd a conditional-use permit, for the Hollywood Casino's new site.

A new state health insurance market

Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday that will dramatically alter the health insurance market in Illinois. The measures establish a state-based exchange for policies sold under the Affordable Care Act and give the Illinois Department of Insurance the authority to modify or reject proposed rate increases.

Breaking ground on 'smart neighborhood'

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity and Nicor Gas broke ground Tuesday on a 17-home "smart neighborhood" subdivision on Aurora's far west side.

Hawthorn mall celebrating anniversary

Hawthorn mall in Vernon Hills invites the public to revisit the era of wide ties, plaid suits and bell bottom pants to celebrate the center's 50th anniversary.