Where are your bell bottoms? Hawthorn shopping center celebrating 50 years in '70s style

Barriers were put in place around the stairs and courtyard in front of then-Marshall Field's at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. Daily Herald file photo, 2003

Current redevelopment at Hawthorn mall in Vernon Hills which celebrates 50 years in September. Courtesy OF Hawthorn

Hawthorn mall in Vernon Hills celebrates 50 years in September. An aerial photo shows the mall and surrounding property in 1973. Courtesy OF Hawthorn

The owner of Hawthorn mall in Vernon Hills is inviting the public to revisit the era of wide ties, plaid suits and bell bottom pants to celebrate the center's 50th anniversary.

Mannequins dressed in the most popular fashion trends from the 1970s and beyond as well as submitted throwback images and a historical timeline will greet visitors as part of a special event Sept. 9. Live music, food trucks, costumed characters and kids activities, a confetti cannon, and a champagne toast are planned.

Tickets are required for that part of the event which lasts two hours. Music and other features will be available to the general public after that. Cost is $5 for adults. No charge for children 12 and under. Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 but can be purchased in advance.

Visit visithawthorn.com/ for details and to register. Hawthorn 50-Year swag bags valued at $100 will go to the first 100 registered guests.

Patrons can submit their favorite old mall-related photos, possibly for display, to info@shophawthornmall.com for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree. Deadline is Sept. 1.

The recognition comes amid Centennial Real Estate's $252 million redevelopment to transform the original mall and surrounding property into more than a place to shop.

Hawthorn opened in September 1973 with 15 specialty shops and Marshall Field & Co., and Sears as anchors -- no food court or theater. A third anchor, Lord & Taylor, opened in 1975.

Now referred to simply as Hawthorn, the mall became a destination for generations of visitors and sparked the ascent of the village as a retail leader in Lake County.

"With the center's anniversary on the horizon, many people have told us that they have lifelong memories that include spending time with friends and family at this shopping center," said Jeff Rutzen, general manager. "This center has stood the test of time through economic growth, recessions and even COVID."

Dallas-based Centennial bought the property in 2015 and in 2019 began a long-term plan called Hawthorn 2.0 to transform the property into a self-sustaining campus of activities.

The first project converted the former Center Court to a 15,000-square-foot indoor Center Park featuring lawn games, a cafe and wine bar.

A 311-unit luxury apartment complex flanking Hawthorn Row, an open-air streetscape entry where Sears once stood, is now leasing with ground-floor restaurants and shops pending.

Phase 2 of the transformation about to get underway includes another 250 luxury apartments with ground floor businesses, possibly including a grocery store; a 3-acre outdoor plaza; a new food gallery inside; and, various food and beverage tenants along Ring Road along the perimeter.