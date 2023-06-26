Elgin farmstand hopes short move makes life easier for customers

Moving is seldom convenient, but the folks at Pasek Farms General Store hope their recent relocation makes life easier for their customers.

The shop, which opened last year selling locally raised meats, eggs and other offerings, has moved a few hundred yards to the west down Route 20 in Elgin, to the same property where Klein's Farm and Garden Market opened a couple of years ago.

Jessica Pasek said the new location at 39w130 Plank Road, with access from both Route 20 and Plank, is better for shoppers.

"We wanted to make it a one-stop shop with Klein's, plus it has better traffic flow which makes it easier," Pasek said.

Pasek and her husband Chase, who are first-generation farmers, started by selling their meat online. They opened their first store last May in the original Klein's location just east of Coombs Road.

The nearby intersection is frequently beset by long lines of traffic and accidents, making it difficult to turn left into and out of the store.

The Kleins recently sold that property, which necessitated the move, but Jessica said the new location allows them to build something that better serves their needs.

"And I feel like we're getting noticed more now here than when we were down the street," she said. "Just being here a week, business is already better."

The move coincides with some other changes the Paseks made based on customer feedback, including using clear wrapping on their meats and charging by the pound, rather than by the piece. They're now also open seven days a week.

"We were greatly welcomed by the neighborhood," Pasek said. "So we wanted to respond to people's feedback and make changes they were asking for."

They also recently started offering some precooked brisket and pulled pork. And while they've so far only offered frozen cuts of meat, they recently decided to upgrade their license to offer fresh meat as well. Those offerings will be coming as soon as they install a display cooler.

They're also planning on holding Thursday cookouts outside the store.

With sweet corn season just around the corner at Klein's, Pasek said she's looking forward to all the extra traffic that will bring.

"Hopefully people who don't know what we do will stop by since they're already out of the car," she said.