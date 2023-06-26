Crystal Lake's first hospital, Mercyhealth, set to open July 24

A construction worker installs paneling in the lobby of the new Mercyhealth hospital in Crystal Lake. The hospital, the first in Crystal Lake, is set to open July 24. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network, April 2023

After about two years of construction, the new Mercyhealth hospital in Crystal Lake is set to open July 24. The facility will be open for public tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network, April 2023

The new Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic in Crystal Lake is officially set to open on July 24.

The public will be able to tour the facility at 875 S. Route 31 during an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

Along with tours, there will be a wellness expo and live music. Attendees will also be able to explore emergency response vehicles and the REACT helicopter. The hospital has a helipad on top of the building.

The project broke ground in 2021 and was estimated to cost around $105 million, though officials said that figure could be low because of inflation and supply-chain issues.

Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic will be Crystal Lake's first hospital with round-the-clock emergency care. It will have 13 inpatient beds, all in private rooms, including two licensed intensive care units, officials said.

The facility also will offer family medicine, orthopedics, sports medicine, gastroenterology, general surgery, cardiology, cancer care, infusion therapy and physical therapy, according to Mercyhealth's website.

A hiring event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Crystal Lake. More than a dozen positions are needed to be filled, including nurses, security and food service staff.

Mercyhealth currently has a physical therapy location and a doctor's office in Crystal Lake. Before this location's opening, the nearest full-service hospitals to Crystal Lake are in Huntley, McHenry and Woodstock.

Information on the public open house event can be found at mercyhealthsystem.org/crystal-lake.