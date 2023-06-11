BizWeek: Feed manufacturer agrees to fight odors; Bears can benefit from billboard

A Mount Prospect livestock feed manufacturer has agreed to install equipment to eliminate odor emissions its neighbors have compared to "burnt cheese," as part of an agreement with the village allowing the business to remain open for now. The deal halts Prestige Feed Products' effort to obtain a restraining order that would prevent Mount Prospect from shutting down the business over persistent complaints about unpleasant odors it sends through surrounding neighborhoods.

The entrepreneurs converting a former Des Plaines church into a restaurant are in line to receive a $750,000 financial package from the city. The money would be for the future Foxtail on the Lake restaurant, expected to open late this summer at 1177 Howard Ave. The city council favored a $300,000 business assistance grant and a sales-tax rebate worth $450,000 over time.

Even as the Bears flirt with Naperville, Arlington Heights village board members didn't use any leverage of their own Monday when they granted an extension to an electronic billboard approval for the new Arlington Park property owner. The sign variations will allow the team to retain an extra revenue stream first granted to Churchill Downs Inc. in 2017.

Saying the city would apply "a robust public input and review process" to any proposal, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli defended his meeting last week with Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren to discuss the possibility that the team would build a new NFL stadium in Naperville rather than Arlington Heights.

The Northbrook village board recently approved a nonbinding agreement with Brookfield Properties for the redevelopment of Northbrook Court. Brookfield Properties' preliminary master plan included an open-air retail center of new shops and restaurants and a mixed-use residential neighborhood that over a 10-year redevelopment plan could house up to 2,000 residences of varying type -- apartments, a 55-plus community, condominiums, rentals and townhouses.

A Chicago-based real estate operating company has dropped its plans to acquire the former Baxter Healthcare campus near Deerfield and redevelop it as an industrial and recreational complex, village officials announced Wednesday. Bridge Industrial formally withdrew its petition to annex 101-acre site into Deerfield on Wednesday.

A new townhouse development along Big Timber Road may add to Elgin's affordable housing stock, but adjoining neighbors fear noise, loss of privacy and exacerbated flood problems with the pending loss of what is now nearly 9 acres of mostly wooded area. The pending project, known as Gifford's Crossing, would bring 36 townhouses to the north side of Big Timber, just east of Randall Road.

Aurora's Paramount Theatre will undergo refurbishing thanks to a $400,000 state grant, one of several awarded to Aurora area civic organizations announced by state Rep. Barbara Hernandez.