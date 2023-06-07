Mount Prospect manufacturer thinks it has fix for odor complaints

A Mount Prospect livestock feed manufacturer has agreed to install equipment to eliminate odor emissions its neighbors have compared to "burnt cheese," as part of an agreement with the village allowing the business to remain open for now.

The deal halts Prestige Feed Products' effort to obtain a restraining order that would prevent Mount Prospect from shutting down the business over persistent complaints about unpleasant odors it sends through surrounding neighborhoods.

The company, which produces soy and cheese-based feed at 431 Lakeview Court, intends to have the odor-eliminating equipment in place by this fall.

"The long game here is to install another piece of odor remediation equipment in October of this year," Prestige attorney Riccardo DiMonte said. "We're hoping that this new piece of equipment will eliminate 100% of the complaints completely."

When Cook County Judge Clare Quish asked DiMonte Wednesday if that would resolve all the issues in the litigation between Mount Prospect and Prestige, he indicated both sides should be satisfied.

However, the village's attorney, Allen Wall, said that depends on how well the new machinery performs.

Prestige filed suit seeking to prevent the village from issuing a cease-and-desist order and revoking the company's business license and occupancy permit in the Kensington Business Center. The two sides are due back in court July 17.

Mayor Paul Hoefert said Wednesday that the village would want Prestige to remain in town if it can eliminate the odors.

"People cannot live with that smell," he added. "It's not fair. But, if somehow this is a miracle cure, that's excellent and I wouldn't have a problem with that."

Meanwhile, the company will operate under restricted late-night hours while waiting for the new equipment.

"In the summer months, people have their windows open. So I don't think the complaints are going to stop," Hoefert said.