 

Chicago firm drops controversial plan to redevelop Baxter campus near Deerfield

  • A Chicago real estate firm has withdrawn its proposal to annex the former Baxter International campus into the village of Deerfield and redevelop it as an industrial and recreational complex.

      A Chicago real estate firm has withdrawn its proposal to annex the former Baxter International campus into the village of Deerfield and redevelop it as an industrial and recreational complex. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2022

 
Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 6/7/2023 6:42 PM

A Chicago-based real estate operating company has dropped its plans to acquire the former Baxter Healthcare campus near Deerfield and redevelop it as an industrial and recreational complex, village officials announced Wednesday.

Bridge Industrial formally withdrew its petition to annex 101-acre site into Deerfield on Wednesday, a day before a scheduled plan commission meeting where the proposal was almost certain to face heated opposition from residents living nearby.

 

As of Wednesday, nearly 5,400 people had signed an online petition opposing the Bridge proposal, and several protested outside a plan commission meeting last month.

According to village documents, Bridge planned to demolish all existing structures on the campus at 1 Baxter Parkway and build what the company termed a state-of-the-art business park. The proposal called for an 896,700-square-foot industrial building, a 228,450-square-foot industrial building and a 156,600-square-foot recreational facility.

The recreational building would feature a full-size indoor soccer field, an indoor youth baseball field and six outdoor pickleball courts, village documents state. The Deerfield Park District had expressed interest in leasing the recreational facility, according to the village.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 