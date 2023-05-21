BizWeek: Daily Herald sells print center to Tribune; negotiations continue over Bears subsidies

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comThe Daily Herald Print Center at 1000 W. Albion Ave. Spectrum industrial park Thursday April 20, 2023 in Schaumburg. Schaumburg's proposed 2023-24 budget calls for an eligibility study for the 600-acre Spectrum industrial park between Wise and Irving Park roads in hopes of capturing more of the currently hot industrial market.

Tribune affiliate buys Paddock print center

Paddock Publications, the publisher of the Daily Herald, has reached an agreement with an affiliate of Tribune Publishing for the sale of the 20-year-old Paddock Printing Center in Schaumburg, company officials said Wednesday.

Bears subsidy bill negoiations continue

More taxes at a new Arlington Heights Bears stadium to help pay off decades-old Soldier Field renovation debt could help get the team's massive property tax break legislation across the goal line. That was at least one suggestion offered up during a brief Wednesday hearing at the state Capitol in Springfield.

West Dundee OKs Sears purchase

West Dundee trustees on Monday approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of the former Sears building at Spring Hill Mall. The $2 million deal comes two weeks after the board agreed to acquire the former Macy's at the mall that straddles West Dundee and Carpentersville.

Okay dispensary gets the OK from Wheeling

A Wheeling cannabis dispensary has been cleared to open the first recreational consumption lounge in Cook County.

No fees for outdoor dining near work

Restaurants near the First Street Plaza construction in downtown St. Charles will not have to pay the city for outdoor dining permits for the next 100 days to offset the hindrances caused by the construction, including dust, noise and limited accessibility.

Batavia Boardwalk Shops open

Batavia Main Street's Boardwalk Shops has opened for the season on in downtown Batavia and will be open through December. The shops are located at the corner of Wilson Street and Route 25 in Batavia.

Hoffman Estates gives Popeyes an extension

Hoffman Esates trustees Monday granted a one-year extension to their 2022 approval of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen between Buona Beef and McDonald's at Barrington Square Town Center, even as a second new Popeyes east of Hoffman Plaza on Golf Road was making visible progress.

Lights out for lamp shade store

Lamps Shades n Things in Palatine has served for decades as a beacon for anyone needing to brighten a room, repair lighting or match up a lamp with just the right lampshade. But if shop owner Amy Hahn's loyal customers need her services now, they had better hurry.

Des Plaines to buy eyesore property

Des Plaines officials have taken a step toward improving the appearance of a much-maligned corner in town by agreeing to purchase one of the offending properties.