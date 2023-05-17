How might Bears advance subsidy bill downfield? By giving Chicago a bigger cut

More taxes at a new Arlington Heights Bears stadium to help pay off decades-old Soldier Field renovation debt could help get the team's massive property tax break legislation across the goal line.

That was at least one suggestion offered up during a brief Wednesday morning hearing at the state Capitol in Springfield, where negotiations continue over a proposal to freeze the assessment at Arlington Park and allow the NFL franchise to make negotiated payments to local taxing bodies such as schools.

State Rep. Marty Moylan's bill would also add a $3-per-ticket head tax on every admission to a new Bears stadium that would help pay down Chicago's debt from the 2002 renovation of the old lakefront stadium.

While State Rep. Kam Buckner, whose district includes Soldier Field, said he appreciated inclusion of the surcharge in the bill, he questioned what would become of amusement taxes currently charged on Bears tickets that are remitted to Chicago and Cook County. Buckner, who previously worked for the Chicago Cubs as a manager of neighborhood and government relations, noted the "big check" the team wrote the city and county every year.

"I appreciate your willingness to be creative and to create some accountability in this space especially for the Bears organization," Buckner told Moylan during the House Executive Committee hearing. "But especially for me, for the people of the city of Chicago who still currently owe $640 million on that last Soldier Field renovation: I was a high school kid working as an usher at Soldier Field when that renovation started, and here we are 20 years later still footing the bill."

Moylan, a Des Plaines Democrat, said he plans to have many more conversations about the bill with Buckner and new Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Bears lobbyist Roger Bickel on Wednesday morning filed a "neutral" witness slip on Moylan's bill -- it wasn't the original legislation they backed at the start of the year sponsored by two Arlington Heights Democrats, Rep. Mark Walker and Sen. Ann Gillespie. But in a statement read into the record at the committee meeting, the Bears and a coalition of business groups and unions said they are "encouraged by the progress" in the General Assembly.

"This legislation provides an excellent foundation for the Chicago Bears to work closely with its coalition partners, including business and labor leaders, and with all the concerned municipalities to develop legislation over the summer that meets the needs of the Chicagoland region and powers one of the biggest construction projects in the state's history," according to the statement signed by Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren and the business and labor groups. "The Bears look forward to building consensus for a strong piece of legislation that can pass the General Assembly and head to Gov. Pritzker's desk for his approval of a bill which will position the state to create jobs and economic growth for many years to come."

Filing witness slips in opposition to the bill were officials in Palatine and Rolling Meadows, who have previously complained about their proposed cut of state revenues from taxes on sales, hotel, liquor and sports wagering at the new Bears development. Under Moylan's latest revisions, Arlington Heights would get 30%; Palatine and Rolling Meadows would each get 14%; and Cook County, Buffalo Grove, Elk Grove Village, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, Schaumburg and Wheeling would each get 6%.

Arlington Heights officials didn't file any witness slips Wednesday.

State Rep. Mary Beth Canty, an Arlington Heights Democrat whose district includes the old racetrack, signed on as a chief co-sponsor to Moylan's bill, saying it reflects her support for continued discussions with all stakeholders.

"Throughout negotiation on a new Chicago Bears stadium in Arlington Heights, my focus has been on the impact on our communities -- the Village of Arlington Heights itself as well as neighboring communities that would be affected just as much," said Canty, who just completed a 4-year term as an Arlington Heights trustee. "Every affected community needs a seat at the table. The latest proposal is a step forward, but by no means final."