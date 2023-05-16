Des Plaines to buy local eyesore; officials envision new green space

Des Plaines officials have taken a step toward improving the appearance of a much-maligned corner in town by agreeing to purchase one of the offending properties.

The city will spend $225,000 to acquire Waldo's Auto Repair, 269 S. Des Plaines River Road. The city council approved the deal Monday night.

Officials announced last year that they wanted to buy Waldo's and the adjoining properties at 281 S. Des Plaines River Road and 299 S. Des Plaines River Road, and to turn the lots into green space.

The properties, all in the 1st Ward, are on the east side of Des Plaines River Road, north of Rand Road.

Quality Beauty Supply operates in one building. The third building -- a former liquor store -- is vacant.

The buildings have no architectural uniformity or appeal. Their parking lots are sun-bleached, stained and cracked. Grassy areas near the roadway are small and patchy; one is overgrown. Weeds grow unchecked.

Remodeling the buildings would be cost prohibitive because they're in a floodplain and would need to be raised if any construction work is done, city officials have said.

So, rather than fixing up the structures and flipping them to new owners, city officials plan to simply raze them.

Turning the land into green space would help with stormwater retention, officials have said.

Fourth Ward Alderman Dick Sayad opposed the deal. He noted the city's purchase of the property would remove it from property tax rolls and objected to that loss of revenue.

No other alderman voted against the proposal.

City resident Tom Lovestrand went to the lectern to question the deal before the vote. He was critical of the project's potential cost and the amount of public communication about the plan.