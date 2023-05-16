 

Why one Popeyes is getting built now in Hoffman Estates and the other needs more time

      A worker on Monday concentrates on the rear of the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen being built on Golf Road just east of Roselle Road in Hoffman Estates.

      A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is being built on land bought from the village of Hoffman Estates on Golf Road just east of Roselle Road. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

      Hoffman Estates trustees have granted a yearlong extension to their approval for a second new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the village to be built on Higgins Road in an outlot of the Barrington Square shopping center next to Buona Beef. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022

      Supply-chain delay have caused the developers of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen to seek and win a yearlong extension to build it next to McDonald's in another outlot of Barrington Square Town Center on Higgins Road east of Barrington Road. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2022

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted5/16/2023 5:00 AM

Last summer, it was unclear which of two newly approved Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants on either side of Hoffman Estates would be completed and open first.

While supply chain issues maintain a level of uncertainty in construction, the eastern restaurant has taken a clear lead over the other.

 

Village board members Monday granted a one-year extension to their 2022 approval of a 2,300-square-foot Popeyes with a dual-lane drive-through at 2800 W. Higgins Road. The site is between the Buona Beef and McDonald's in front of Barrington Square Town Center east of Barrington Road.

Meanwhile, the separately owned Popeyes on property bought from the village at 65 E. Golf Road just east of Hoffman Plaza has already taken shape.

Nevertheless, Hoffman Estates Planning & Transportation Director Jennifer Horn said that location still awaits grading, parking lot, landscaping and other exterior site improvements. The village has not yet been informed of a targeted completion date.

But work was underway there Monday, while construction is not expected to even start at Barrington Square for another year.

"They have not yet picked up the building permit," Horn told trustees at a committee meeting last week. "They are running tion some lead time issues, some supply chain issues, so they are requesting an extension for a year."

Representing the property owner, Jeanne Armando of MRV Architects explained that some electrical gear is taking as long as 12 to 18 months to be delivered.

"So they've told me that all their equipment has been ordered," she said. "They're just waiting for it all to get here, and then once they get it, then they can start."

Trustees relayed nearby residents' strong interest in becoming customers as soon as possible.

"I'll be honest, I have a lot of neighbors who are anxious to have that built," Trustee Karen Mills said.

"Good to know it's not just me," Trustee Gary Pilafas added. "The sooner the better."

"They want to," Armando replied. "They're very anxious to get started in the neighborhood here."

September 2024 is the current target for the opening of that Barrington Square location, according to village officials.

