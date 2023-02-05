BizWeek: O'Hare Airport's 'new' terminal; Another roller rink to close

O'Hare celebrates finished Terminal 5

Thirty years after it opened, O'Hare's Terminal 5 celebrates a redo that includes many differences from the old terminal.

Roller Rink making way for townhomes

The Lombard Roller Rink is closing, the latest old-school rink to go the way of drive-in movie-theaters and bowling alleys. The owners put the property up for sale, and now a developer has proposed tearing down the rink to make way for a townhouse project.

Huntley approves another warehouse

Huntley trustees have approved plans for another warehouse, this one nearly 40,000 square feet, on the south side of the village.

Will Raising Cane's raise traffic?

Raising Cane's is coming to Mount Prospect. And so, some residents say, is more traffic congestion at an already logjammed interseciton.

Hoffman Estates' first marijuana shop opens

Hoffman Estates' first recreational marijuana dispensary, Spark'd, opened Tuesday at 5 E. Golf Road near the intersection of Roselle Road.

Billboard, hot dog stand making way

Schaumburg officials have closed on their $700,000 purchase of an eyesore property containing a crumbling hot dog stand and highway-style billboard in an effort to create a more attractive gateway at the village's northeast entrance.

CVS closing St. Charles store

The CVS Pharmacy at 1500 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles will close its doors Wednesday after more than six years in business.

Independent grocery store fights to survive

Squeezed between corporate grocery chains and discount retailers, Tom's Market in Warrenville stands as a beacon of determination.

Wheaton apartment complex sold

An Oak Brook-based real estate firm has purchased a downtown Wheaton apartment complex near the old DuPage County courthouse.