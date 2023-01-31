Hoffman Estates' first marijuana shop opens; second on the way

Opening-day customers checked out the selections at Hoffman Estates' first recreational marijuana dispensary, Spark'd, Tuesday afternoon at 5 E. Golf Road. Courtesy of Heron Agency

Employees and customers of Hoffman Estates' first recreational marijuana dispensary, Spark'd, got down to business Tuesday after the noon ribbon-cutting at 5 E. Golf Road. Courtesy of Heron Agency

Hoffman Estates' first recreational marijuana dispensary, Spark'd, opened Tuesday at 5 E. Golf Road near the intersection of Roselle Road.

The new business is co-owned by Chicago native and Navy veteran Don Bransford and Dispensary 33 founder Bryan Zises,

They intend to open four more locations in the greater Chicago region by May, including at McCormick Place, Wicker Park, Winthrop Harbor and Richmond.

They also were the first to obtain one of three potential special-use permits for recreational dispensaries from Hoffman Estates.

But because they didn't obtain their required state license until after village approval, it wasn't certain they would be the first to open.

Exxotic Strains LLC already had its state license when it acquired its village permit in September to locate at 1237 N. Barrington Road, but it hasn't opened yet.