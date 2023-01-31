CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles closing Wednesday

After being in business since 2016, the CVS Pharmacy at 1500 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles is set to close its doors on Wednesday. Courtesy of CVS Health

The CVS Pharmacy at 1500 Lincoln Highway in St. Charles will close its doors Wednesday after more than six years in business.

"Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions," Matt Blanchette, senior manager of retail communications for CVS Pharmacy, said in an email. "Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community's store density and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community."

St. Charles resident Shawn Campbell said she is sad to see the store close. She has been going to the store since it first opened.

"I would go there all the time," she said. "It was so convenient to have it right there. Everybody was very friendly there and very helpful."

Campbell said the store was well organized.

"I got to know where everything was going there, which made it very nice," she said.

Blanchette said all prescriptions at the closing store will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 765 E. State St. in Geneva, to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access.

"Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy or the pharmacy of their choice if another is more convenient," he said. "All employees are being offered comparable roles within the company."

Blanchette said Aetna Better Health of Illinois Medicaid members can fill their prescriptions at any nearby in-network pharmacy location.

"Prescriptions will be transferred to our East State Street store in Geneva until a selection is made," he said. "Our teams will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at the nine remaining CVS Pharmacy locations in Kane County, including a MinuteClinic and CVS HealthHUB, which offer access to expanded health and wellness services."

In November 2021, CVS Health announced it would reduce store density in certain locations and close about 300 stores a year for the next three years.

"The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business," CVS Health officials said at the time.