 

5 things to know about the finished Terminal 5 expansion at O'Hare

  • The expanded international terminal at O'Hare has 10 new gates, plus new food offerings and other improvements.

  • O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5 redo project is complete with the exception of a parking garage coming in 2024.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 1/31/2023 7:11 PM

In 1993, O'Hare International Airport's Terminal 5 opened to fanfare with the capacity to handle 61 million passengers traveling to 31 global destinations.

By 2019, the facility was cramming in 61 million fliers jetting off to 73 international cities, Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said at a Tuesday event marking the completion of a massive redo.

 

"This $1.3 billion expansion and renovation project has brought this once state-of-the-art building back to its original glory," Rhee said. "The light-filled redesign of Terminal 5 maintains the integrity of the 1993 original while modernizing it for this century."

She touted "increased passenger amenities, a more efficient baggage handling system, and expanded security checkpoints and customs facilities."

Here are five things to know about the improved structure:

• Passengers will have lots more space to roam around. The building was expanded by 350,000 square feet, with an existing 750,000 square feet undergoing renovations.

• A new L-shaped East concourse offers 10 new widebody gates. Nine have flexible ramp systems that can accommodate widebody aircraft as well as conventional jets.

• Innovative art installations will beautify the interior of the terminal as part of a $3.5 million partnership between the CDA and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

• New food concessions will continue opening in 2023 with a focus on diversity. Eateries include Butcher and the Burger, Hampton Social, Bar Siena and Sparrow Coffee.

• A six-story parking garage is being constructed and will open in 2024. The garage will offer short- and long-term parking options and electric vehicle charging stations.

