BizWeek: A new celebrity restaurant in Naperville; new leader for Bears stadium push

Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey, left, shakes hands with new President & CEO Kevin Warren during an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Celebrity chef opening place in Naperville

Gordon Ramsay is bringing his signature style to downtown Naperville. The celebrity chef will be opening Ramsay's Kitchen -- just the third in the nation -- at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted's Montana Grill and Oswald's Pharmacy just west of S. Washington Street.

New Bears leader takes reins of stadium

Growing up, Kevin Warren asked his mother "Why?" about almost everything. Now, it's a question the new Chicago Bears president and CEO will try to answer for multiple constituencies as he tries to engineer the team's move to the suburbs.

Builder chosen for Elk Grove shopping center

Elk Grove Village officials have chosen Mount Prospect-based Wingspan Development Group as the builder of a mixed-use development to transform the town's oldest shopping center at the village's northern gateway.

Shortage of medicine for diabetics

Because of a shortage of the drug Ozempic, people who use the injectable medication to help manage their Type 2 diabetes are having a hard time finding it.

Controversial center approved

After four years, seven site plans, lawsuits and numerous hearings, the Glenview Village Board recently approved the Willows Crossing Shopping Center.

ComEd seeks rate hike from regulators

ComEd filed for a rate increase Tuesday that would increase its delivery rates by a total of $1.5 billion over four years. If approved, the plan would increase average monthly electric bills by $4.25 each year. A decision from state regulators is expected mid-December, following the Illinois Commerce Commission's standard 11-month process.

Pizza place hopes to open in Schaumburg

Nearly a year and a half after the award-winning Firehouse Dogs closed up shop after a dispute over rent, a new restaurant named Palooza Pizza is hoped to open this spring in the same building on Irving Park Road in Schaumburg.