Gordon Ramsay restaurant coming to downtown Naperville

Gordon Ramsay is bringing his signature style to downtown Naperville.

The celebrity chef will be opening Ramsay's Kitchen -- just the third in the nation -- at 39 W. Jefferson Ave., the site of the former Ted's Montana Grill and Oswald's Pharmacy just west of S. Washington Street.

According to job postings listed on the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website, the planned opening is for this spring. The other Ramsay's Kitchen locations are in Boston and Las Vegas, serving a variety of beef, seafood and pasta dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The British Michelin-star-winning chef shot to international superstardom in the last two decades while opening a variety of restaurants and as the host of popular television shows such as "Hell's Kitchen," "Master Chef" and "Kitchen Nightmares."

According to information in Naperville city documents, Lisle-based 41 North Contractors was first issued building permits in early October for the Jefferson Avenue location. The company has completed numerous retail and restaurant projects in Naperville and throughout the area.

Ramsay entered the Chicago restaurant market in 2021 with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Burger. He has 21 restaurants in the U.S., including Ramsay's Kitchen, Hell's Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips, Gordon Ramsay Food Market, Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill and Gordon Ramsay Steak.