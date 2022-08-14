The Biz Week That Was: Shuttered nightspot faces wrecking ball; governor woos Indiana businesses

Nightspot faces wrecking ball

Demolition of a shuttered sports bar, diner and downstairs nightclub at the edge of O'Hare International Airport in Rosemont is finally planned in the coming months, village officials said.

Pritzker trying to lure out-of-state business

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that he is actively reaching out to businesses in Indiana and other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws in hopes of luring those companies to Illinois.

New bottling center headed to W. Dundee

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling officials this week announced plans to build a new distribution center in West Dundee and close its St. Charles facility.

Fitness club likely to open soon

It's been around five years since a representative from Life Time first presented a plan to open a fitness complex to the village of Lake Zurich on the site of the old Hackney's. Now, after a lengthy public review and pandemic-related construction delays, company officials say the location could open as soon as next month.

New tenants coming to Woodfield Mall

Abercrombie & Fitch along with its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will lead new retail and dining tenants coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg ahead of the holidays this fall.

Rosemont ready for new tiki bar

With a fair share of rattan decor and a cocktail menu that boasts some 30 varieties of rum, dozens of fresh juices and ingredients, and more than 50 colorful cocktails, owners of a new tiki bar in Rosemont aim to transport guests to an island oasis in the South Seas.

Local corporations could pay more taxes

Senate Democrats' passage of a sweeping tax bill over the weekend will require most of corporate Chicago to dig deeper to pay Uncle Sam, with the area's pharmaceutical players appearing to be hit the hardest of all.

Hospital tries new nursing program

In an attempt to combat existing workforce shortages, Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva is piloting a program that will bring back a familiar staffer: a licensed practical nurse.