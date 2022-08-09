Abercrombie & Fitch, Gilly Hicks, new restaurants coming to Woodfield Mall this fall

Abercrombie & Fitch along with its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks are among the new retail and dining tenants coming to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg ahead of the holidays.

Restaurants Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd's Hot Chicken will join the Dining Pavilion on the upper level, with TCBY/Mrs. Fields moving in just below them.

"Our local shoppers and destination-shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and beyond, count on Woodfield Mall to provide the broadest selection of top national retail brands in the market," Woodfield General Manager Chris Speca said in a statement. "The addition of Abercrombie & Fitch and Gilly Hicks before the holiday shopping season further cements that positioning."

Both Abercrombie & Fitch and Gilly Hicks will be next to Express in the lower level of the Grand Court.

Gilly Hicks, which sells men's and women's underwear, activewear and loungewear, is expected to open first in October. Abercrombie & Fitch is anticipated to follow in November with its collection of American casual wear for men and women.

Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen is expected to begin serving Mediterranean street food in the Dining Pavilion in October. Byrd's Hot Chicken, offering chicken tenders and sandwiches ranging from no spice to "supahot," is likely to open during the peak of holiday shopping in December.

TCBY/Mrs. Fields may also open in December, or even January. It will sell hard and soft frozen yogurt, cookies, cookie cakes and other desserts in the lower level of the Dining Pavilion wing across from Peppa Pig World of Play.