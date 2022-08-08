Lake Zurich's long-awaited Life Time center could open next month

It's been around five years since a representative from Life Time first presented a plan to open a fitness complex to the village of Lake Zurich on the site of the old Hackney's.

Now, after a lengthy public review and pandemic-related construction delays, company officials say the location could open as soon as next month.

Lindsay Boeke, the Lake Zurich location's general manager, said there isn't a definite opening date yet but the company is planning for sometime in September.

Since May, Boeke has spent a lot of time telling residents who come in to the company's preview center on Rand Road next to BBQ Productions about what services and amenities will be available there, including indoor pickleball courts, spalike services such as saunas and hydro therapy, and a 7,000-square-foot area just for children's programming including Spanish language immersion classes and homework help.

When first presented, the complex was to stand 60 feet tall and be set far from the intersection of Rand and Old Rand roads. After extensive, and at times emotional, feedback from residents and village leaders, Life Time planners agreed to put the building nearer to the southwest corner of the Hackney's property to be further from residents and to add a basement so the building would be only 40 feet tall.

"They took extra steps required to buffer residents from the inconveniences of having a big development next store like noise and headlights," Mayor Tom Poynton said of the changes Life Time made to its vision. "And over the process of constructing the building and developing the site Life Time has gone over and above the call of duty in responding to every little issue that the community has raised."

Poynton said he hopes that some of the neighbors who didn't want Life Time to move in have been convinced that it is good for the community.

Before being elected to the village board in 2019, Janice Gannon was among the dozens of residents who spoke out against the plan at one of the many community meetings in 2017 and 2018.

Gannon said she remains concerned about the adverse effect she believes the complex will have on area traffic but added that she believes it will be good for the community.

"I'm still very concerned about the location and wish it would have been placed somewhere else," Gannon said. "But it's a beautiful building, I can't deny that."

Boeke said one of her favorite places in the new building is the basement, which would not have existed had the company not adapted to community feedback. Boeke said the lower level is a tranquil space with studios for yoga as well as the spa and salon.

"I've joked I might put my office down there," Boeke said.