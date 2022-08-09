Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to locate one of its largest distribution centers in West Dundee

A new distribution center for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling is under construction in West Dundee. Associated Press file photo

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling officials this week announced plans to build a new distribution center in West Dundee and close its St. Charles facility.

Construction has already started on a 250,000-square-foot facility in West Dundee's Canterfield Corporate Campus off Route 31 north of Interstate 90. The site, which will serve as a distribution center for the Chicago area, is expected to be operational in 2024, according to a news release.

"The new facility will provide the additional space we need to support sustainable long-term growth and innovation across our business, while offering our employees a more modern work environment," said Naomi Klabunde, director of communications for the Niles-based company.

Klabunde said employees at the St. Charles distribution center will be offered jobs in West Dundee. The St. Charles facility will close once the distribution center in West Dundee opens.

The West Dundee facility is part of a $90 million project to develop 40 acres within the Canterfield Corporate Campus. Village officials approved plans for two industrial buildings on the 40 acres earlier this year. But they could not disclose additional details about tenants until this week.

"The village is excited about the addition of Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to the West Dundee community," Village President Chris Nelson said in a news release.

In addition to the facility for Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, developer Transwestern Development Co. will build a second industrial building totaling 254,000 square feet. A tenant has not yet been identified for the second building.

It is the first light industrial development in West Dundee since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The village is certainly pleased to announce this milestone development, recognize the significant investment being made, and celebrate the financial impact it will provide the community directly for many years to come," West Dundee Economic Development Director Timothy Scott said in the news release.

Village officials are hopeful Transwestern's project will help spark further development in the 186-acre business park.

Though the project is expected to generate new jobs, Klabunde could not provide a specific number.

"Details of our new facility are still being finalized, so we do not have a specific number at this time," Klabunde said.

Village trustees approved a tax increment financing agreement, which provides up to $5.6 million in incentives for the developer to help cover the expense of public infrastructure improvements. A TIF district allows the village to offer a tax rebate on a portion of the increase in property value to help cover project costs.