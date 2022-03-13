The Business Week That Was: Arlington billboard can stay, DuPage joins rail merger opposition

In 2017, the Arlington Heights village board approved Arlington Park's 95-foot-tall sign with one caveat: that it come down if the track were to cease operations. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, October 2021

Arlington Park gets to keep billboard

Though its last horse race was held more than five months ago, Arlington Park won't have to take down a billboard that's still generating revenue as part of the track's downscaled operations.

Madcats gets high marks

The owner of Madcats in Palatine expressed satisfaction with how the place has been received by customers in the wake of a smooth three-month review from the village.

Rail merger opposed

DuPage County has joined a coalition of eight towns fighting a pending railroad merger fiercely opposed by mayors from Bensenville to Elgin.

TIF district allowed in Mount Prospect

A 505-acre area on the south side of Mount Prospect qualifies for a tax increment financing district that village leaders hope spurs redevelopment of the mostly commercial and industrial properties there, a consultant told officials Tuesday.

Two Arlington Hts. restaurants close

Two long-standing Arlington Heights restaurants are closed -- one, Dunton House, just temporarily, and the other, South China Chop Suey, for good.

Tech park fully leased

Less than four years after developers broke ground on what had long been the Busse family farm, the Elk Grove Technology Park is now fully leased with the type of high-tech manufacturing they envisioned there.

Warehouse space could be added

More than 1 million square feet of warehouse buildings could be built in a project in Geneva, near the DuPage Airport.

Restaurant changing in Schaumburg

The high-end Sam & Harry's steakhouse, which closed at Schaumburg's Renaissance Hotel adjoining the convention center at the start of the pandemic, is transitioning to the Midwest-inspired Schaumburg Public House restaurant.