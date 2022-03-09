A pair of Arlington Heights dining favorites have closed, but one is expected to reopen

Dunton House, the downtown Arlington Heights breakfast staple across from the Metra station, is temporarily closed for renovations. Daily Herald File Photo, 2009

Two long-standing Arlington Heights restaurants are closed -- one, just temporarily, and the other, for good.

A sign posted on the door of Dunton House, which has been slinging diner fare across from the downtown Metra station since 1969, says the restaurant is closed for remodeling. But the notice has had longtime customers worried that they may have had their last plate of liver and onions at the Arlington Heights institution.

The owners of Dunton House -- the fifth ownership group in the history of the popular breakfast spot -- couldn't be reached for comment about how long they expect the closure to last.

Village officials learned of the temporary closure when a health department inspector saw the note on the door at 11 W. Davis St.

"We did receive word," said Michael Mertes, the village's business development manager. "I've tried to contact them to verify if that's the case. I have not gotten a response yet. ... We're staying on top of it. We have no formal indication that the closing is permanent. I'm taking their word for it at this point."

Mertes said he's not aware that any building permit application has been submitted for renovations of Dunton House, but added that would only be required for extensive work, as opposed to putting a fresh coat of paint on the walls.

Meanwhile, just south of the downtown, South China Chop Suey, a popular cash-only Chinese takeout shop at 407 S. Arlington Heights Road, is permanently closed.

Known for its crab rangoon, egg rolls, sweet and sour chicken and Mongolian beef, South China was a staple in the community for more than a half-century.

Its owners also couldn't be reached, but a man outside the empty restaurant storefront Monday night said the closure was due to the effects of the pandemic. He was helping another man on a ladder who covered the South China sign with duct tape in the tiny strip mall anchored by Northwest Metalcraft.