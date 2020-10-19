Beach Park schools upgrade gyms with new LED fixtures

Before and after the installation of new lighting at Kenneth Murphy School in Beach Park. Courtesy of Joon Choi

Alset LED, a division of NuWave LLC, based in Vernon Hills, played a major role in the renovations to the school buildings in Beach Park School District 3 in Lake County. Those schools are Beach Park Middle School, Howe, Newport, Kenneth Murphy and Oak Crest schools.

According to project manager Dan Borski, the goal was not only to reduce energy, but also improve lighting levels.

"It was more important to achieve the best overall result for the school," he said, "rather than just select light fixtures based on where a product was made or initial cost considerations. We sought to provide the best value."

The selection of the Alset LED round high bay was based on the long term durability of the polycarbonate lens that can take a hit from sporting equipment, as well as overall aesthetics in three of the gyms. In fact, one school removed other LED fixtures that were under performing.

District officials found the end result to be exactly what they wanted.

According to School Superintendent Dr. Craig Doster, "The new lighting is terrific, and we look forward to welcoming back students to their improved schools after COVID restrictions have been resolved."

Beach Park School District 3 researched a number of creative ways to get the buildings in shape for another decade of use while reducing the tax burden to local residents.

The school created a Request for Proposal for Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract in late 2019 seeking a qualified provider to submit a 100% performance bond guaranteeing innovative solutions to provide energy conservation measures to meet or exceed the cost of improvements over a specific term.

The lighting portion of the upgrade was awarded to ECM Holdings, LLC, based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Alset LED worked with both ECM Holdings and the district to meet that energy conservation goal and provide better overall illumination levels.

