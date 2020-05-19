Chambers develop back to business tool kit

Four local chambers of commerce have collaborated on a "Back to Business" Tool Kit to aid in reopening the local economy.

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce; the Fox Lake, Richmond, Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce; the Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce; and the Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce launched a reopening playbook that includes information on the state's reopening guidelines, getting prepared, planning a safe reopening, checklists, printable posters and helpful links.

The information was compiled from the resources available through the Illinois Department of Public Health, CDC, and best practices being used across the country.

"This will be an evolving document as we receive new information and updates," said Suzanne Corr, Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO. "Our role as chambers is to be a clearinghouse of information and resources. We want to ensure local business has the greatest path to a successful reopening from this pandemic."

A copy of the "Back to Business Tool Kit," document can be downloaded from each of the Chamber's websites at: www.barringtonchamber.com; www.flrsgac,com; www.lzacc.com; and www.waucondachamber.org.