More personnel changes in Wheeling Police Department as new deputy chief named

Just months after Wheeling’s police chief was deposed and replaced, a new deputy chief has been named to help lead the department.

Cmdr. Joseph Kopecky was promoted to deputy chief Monday, effective immediately, village officials said. He will succeed Deputy Chief Al Steffen when Steffen retires Jan. 1, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

Until then, Kopecky will serve alongside Steffen and Deputy Chief Michael Conway under Interim Chief Bill Murphy.

Kopecky joined the department as a patrol officer in 1997. He’s also served in investigations and in command-level positions, according to the village’s news release.

“Joe has consistently demonstrated the professionalism, leadership, and dedication necessary to succeed in this important role,” Murphy said in the release.

Murphy was hired in June to lead the department, following the departure of Chief Jamie Dunne. Dunne stepped down as chief in April following a no-confidence vote and public criticism from the officers under his command.

Officers also called for Steffen to be fired.

Dunne retired in July, spending his final months of employment on paid administrative leave.

Murphy has a 12-month contract. The search for a new chief is expected to begin in 2026.

In addition to Kopecky’s promotion, sergeants Michael Bieschke and Richard Giltner were bumped up to commander Monday. Bieschke was one of the officers who, at a village board meeting in April, publicly called for Dunne’s and Steffen’s removals.

Corporals Carl Messina and Bret Potter have been promoted to sergeant, too.

“These promotions represent the village’s investment in developing strong leaders from within our organization,” Sfondilis said in the news release. “With Deputy Chief Kopecky stepping into his new role, we're strengthening both the leadership pipeline and department morale while ensuring continuity of service to Wheeling residents.”

The promotion ceremony for all the officers was held Monday afternoon at the police station. Police and fire department personnel, elected officials and village staffers attended, as did the officers’ families.

Suburban police promotion ceremonies traditionally are held during village board or city council meetings. This one was held Monday because Wheeling’s village board isn’t scheduled to have its next regular meeting until Sept. 15, Village President Pat Horcher said.

