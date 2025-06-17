Ex-chief to get $99,210 from Wheeling in separation deal

Jamie Dunne Courtesy of Wheeling

Former Wheeling Police Chief Jamie Dunne will receive more than $99,200 from the village when he officially retires in a few weeks.

Dunne will get a one-time, lump payment of nearly $86,305 within 14 days of his July 4 retirement, documents indicate. He’ll also receive a $12,905 payment for his employee-sponsored retirement account.

Additionally, Dunne is due unspecified payment for earned but unused vacation time and personal time.

The payments are part of a separation agreement approved by the village board Monday night. The deal was authorized without public discussion as part of the consent agenda, which is reserved for routine matters.

Village Manager Jon Sfondilis called the severance package “a typical course of action for department head transitions.” It aims to provide professional closure and protect both parties’ interests, he said.

Dunne signed the deal June 10, documents show. He couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.

Dunne announced plans to retire after most of the department’s unionized patrol officers signed a letter in February formally declaring they’d lost confidence in his leadership.

The letter accused Dunne — the chief since 2016 — of undermining department readiness by cutting training, improperly changing the department’s field training program, misusing funds, discouraging officers from taking overtime pay and other unfavorable actions.

Sfondilis has said the allegations were investigated and deemed baseless.

Regardless, Dunne was placed on paid administrative leave in April for the remainder of his tenure.

Deputy chiefs Al Steffen and Michael Conway temporarily served as acting chiefs after Dunne’s ouster.

Earlier this month, Sfondilis announced he’d hired former Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy as interim chief. Murphy was introduced to the public during Monday’s village board meeting.

A regional search for a long-term successor should begin in 2026, officials have said.

“Our focus is now ensuring continuity of excellent police service for the residents of Wheeling,” Sfondilis said.