Embattled Wheeling police chief put on administrative leave

Jamie Dunne Courtesy of Wheeling

Embattled Wheeling Police Chief Jamie Dunne has been placed on paid administrative leave for the remainder of his tenure.

The announcement from Village Manager Jon Sfondilis comes roughly a week after labor representatives for the departments’ officers and sergeants publicly demanded Dunne be removed and replaced by someone from within the agency. Dunne is scheduled to retire July 4.

The village manager oversees hiring and firing police and fire department leaders in Wheeling. Sfondilis insisted Dunne’s ouster shouldn’t be considered disciplinary action against him.

“This is an administrative action intended to provide space for a productive transition and allow the organization to move forward without distraction,” Sfondilis said in an email to department personnel and key village staffers.

Deputy chiefs Al Steffen and Michael Conway will jointly serve as acting chiefs.

“They will continue to oversee day-to-day operations within their respective divisions and provide steady leadership during this transition,” Sfondilis wrote.

The change is effective immediately. Dunne, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment, will continue collecting a $206,483 annual salary and benefits.

Sfondilis called the leadership change “an opportunity to rebuild trust, refocus on our core values and strengthen internal collaboration.”

Dunne has faced growing criticism from within the department.

In February, most of the department’s unionized patrol officers signed a letter declaring they’d lost confidence in Dunne’s leadership. The letter accused Dunne of undermining department readiness by cutting training, improperly changing the department’s field training program, misusing funds, discouraging officers from taking overtime pay and other unfavorable actions.

Wheeling officials investigated every allegation and found them baseless, Sfondilis has said.

Regardless, during last week’s village board meeting, officer Steven Komin and Sgt. Michael Bieschke — the union representatives for their coworkers — demanded Dunne be placed on leave and Steffen be fired.

Komin’s and Bieschke’s comments didn’t factor into Tuesday’s decision, Sfondilis said.

Bieschke referred requests for comment to the Metropolitan Alliance of Police labor organization. Alliance board member Richard Tracy said placing Dunne on leave probably is the proper move, given the officers’ stated lack of confidence and respect.

“How can he effectively manage the department for the next couple months?” Tracy said.

Dunne was named Wheeling’s chief in January 2016. He previously served four years as police chief in Prospect Heights, following 30 years with the Buffalo Grove Police Department.

Wheeling Village President Pat Horcher said placing Dunne on administrative leave “is an unjust end for his career.” Horcher said he isn’t completely satisfied the complaints against Dunne were valid.

But he also noted dwelling on the past doesn’t make the future easier.

“And I believe we do need to move forward,” Horcher said.

Sfondilis previously has said the village will search regionally for a new chief. In his email Tuesday, Sfondilis said “all qualified candidates” from within or outside the organization will be considered.

Meanwhile, an experienced interim chief will be brought aboard “in the near future” to assess the department and recommend improvements, Sfondilis said.

“This will include reviewing policies, procedures, organizational structure and personnel,” Sfondilis said. “The goal is to strengthen our foundation and prepare the department for the future.”

Horcher said bringing an unbiased police veteran aboard to manage and review the department is “a great step.”