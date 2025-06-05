Former Wheaton chief chosen to lead Wheeling Police Department

Bill Murphy Courtesy of Wheeling

Former Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy has been hired as interim chief in Wheeling.

Village Manager Jon Sfondilis, who oversees hiring and firing police and fire department leaders in Wheeling, announced Murphy’s hiring in a new release Thursday afternoon.

Murphy retired from the Wheaton police force in 2023, after 33 years in law enforcement, including five years as Wheaton’s chief.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chief Murphy to the Village of Wheeling,” Sfondilis said in his news release. “His leadership experience and collaborative approach will provide steady guidance for the department as we transition to long-term leadership.”

Murphy will begin work in Wheeling on Monday and collect a $208,000 annual base salary, Sfondilis said.

Former Wheaton Police Chief Bill Murphy, shown here during a 2021 ceremony for the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, has been named interim chief of the Wheeling Police Department. Courtesy of the City of Wheaton

Deputy chiefs Al Steffen and Michael Conway had jointly been serving as acting chiefs since Chief Jamie Dunne was put on paid administrative in April. Dunne’s removal followed public criticism from the officers under his command.

Dunne is scheduled to retire July 4. The search for a long-term successor is expected to begin in 2026, Sfondilis said.