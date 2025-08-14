Pretrial release denied for men accused of stealing gaming console, cellphone at gunpoint

Nicholas Cozzie

Jakob Evans

Two men were denied pretrial release Thursday in DuPage County court after being charged with robbing a man of his gaming console and cellphone at gunpoint.

Nicholas Cozzie, 20, of Woodridge, and Jakob Evans, 18, of Wood Dale, each were charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a news release.

Westmont police responded to a report of an armed robbery near an apartment complex on the 100 block of West 63rd Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The victim told investigators he had listed a gaming console for sale online and arranged to meet a potential buyer.

Authorities said the victim handed over the console and Cozzie told him he’d pay electronically by phone. Instead, Evans pulled a gun, took the victim’s phone and told him to run away.

The pair then drove off, but a deputy spotted their car less than an hour later and took them both into custody after a traffic stop. A search of the car recovered a handgun and a BB gun.

Their next court date is Sept. 8.