Developer behind Rosemont, Elk Grove ice rinks acquires Vernon Hills facility

The Nicholas Family of Companies is adding the Glacier Ice Arena in Vernon Hills to its growing portfolio of ice hockey rinks in the suburbs. Daily Herald file, 2015

A Mount Prospect developer who is building ice rinks in Rosemont and Elk Grove Village has acquired a long-standing rink in Vernon Hills.

The Nicholas Family of Companies — the parent company of local commercial and residential development firms Nicholas & Associates Inc. and Wingspan Development Group — announced its purchase of the Glacier Ice Arena, a 63,000-square-foot, twin-sheet indoor rink at 670 Lakeview Parkway.

Nicholas is planning large-scale renovations to the 25-year-old building starting later this year and may add a restaurant in the future. But the developer doesn’t anticipate having to shut down as upgrades are ongoing.

“We envision this facility as more than just a place to skate — we want it to be a space where the community can gather before, during and after the puck drop,” said Nick Papanicholas Jr., the company’s CEO and managing director. “Four of my kids played hockey, so I’ve spent a lot of time at ice rinks. I can say with certainty that this space has great bones and is an efficient size to support the community’s growing interest in hockey.”

Papanicholas is buying the property from another hockey dad, Steve Perlmutter, who got to know the Papanicholas family through the sport over the years. The rink’s general manager, Eric Schneider, and other staff are staying on under the new ownership and its associated internal sports and recreation management firm, Spectate Group, officials said.

The rink is home to games and practices of the Ice Dogs Hockey Club, which includes about 15 teams.

The acquisition comes about two weeks after Papanicholas confirmed long-rumored plans to build a 86,261-square-foot, two-rink complex in Elk Grove Village. Construction could begin as soon as this month on the northwest corner of Meacham and Biesterfield roads. A public hearing before the village plan commission is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.

And set to open the week of Aug. 18 is the $34.5 million, 103,000-square-foot Rosemont Ice Arena just north of the Allstate Arena. The twin-sheet facility first will provide ice time for the Chicago Mission club, followed by other youth groups and the Chicago Wolves in September.

The Papanicholas family’s foray into the ice arena business came nearly a decade ago, with the adaptive reuse of a vacant commercial building at 1501 Feehanville Drive that became the Mount Prospect Ice Arena at Nicholas Sportsplex.