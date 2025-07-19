Abughazaleh, Biss hold fundraising lead in crowded race to replace Schakowsky in Congress

Clockwise from upper left: Kat Abughazaleh, Bushra Amiwala, Laura Fine and Daniel Biss are the top fundraisers among the candidates for Illinois' 9th Congressional District seat. The primary election is in March.

The race to succeed retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky in the largely suburban 9th District may be a crowded one — but with the release of new campaign finance reports, front-runners are emerging.

Of the 15 declared candidates, four — internet personality Kat Abughazaleh of Chicago, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, state Sen. Laura Fine of Glenview and Skokie school board member Bushra Amiwala, all Democrats — reported second-quarter fundraising totals last week in the six-figure range.

A fifth Democratic candidate, Chicagoan Bruce Leon, hit that mark with a massive personal loan.

Biss led the pack by collecting nearly $703,000 between early May and the end of June.

But it was Abughazaleh, a novice candidate and relatively recent Illinois transplant, who finished the period with the most cash in the bank — nearly $667,000. Abughazaleh recorded her second-straight strong fundraising quarter by collecting more than $525,000 during the period.

“One thing is abundantly clear,” Abughazaleh said in a news release. “This moment demands people-first politics and a new and bold generation of leadership.”

Congressional candidates must regularly submit financial reports to the Federal Election Commission once their campaigns collect or spend at least $5,000. Reports covering transactions made between April 1 and June 30 were due last week and can be viewed at fec.gov.

Abughazaleh

A former journalist and political analyst with substantial social media followings under the name Kat Abu, Abughazaleh is the only Democratic candidate in the 9th District whose campaign and fundraising began in the year’s first quarter. She announced her candidacy in March, more than a month before Evanston’s Schakowsky revealed she’d retire at the end of her term.

The Kat for Illinois committee started April with $363,610 in the bank. Abughazaleh reported receiving $525,980 over the next three months, with all donations coming from individuals.

Abughazaleh reported no contributions from corporations, labor unions, political groups or other special interests.

Her campaign spent $222,822 during the quarter and ended June with $666,768 in the bank and no debts.

Biss

Biss was reelected Evanston’s mayor this past April, having first won the job in 2021. He previously served as a member of the state House and then the state Senate — both times being succeeded by Fine. He ran for governor in 2018, losing in the Democratic primary to JB Pritzker.

The Biss for Congress committee raised $702,975 from individual donors during the quarter. It received no support from political action committees.

“The amazing outpouring of grass-roots support we’ve seen so far has been truly humbling,” Biss said in a news release.

After more than $57,500 in expenses, Biss’ campaign ended June with $645,474 saved and $2,260 in debt to Biss’ campaign committee for local and state offices.

Fine

Fine served as Northfield Township clerk and as a state representative before being elected to the state Senate in 2018. She announced her congressional campaign in early May, the day after Schakowsky said she wouldn’t run again.

The Laura Fine for Congress committee raised $262.805 during the quarter. Of that sum, $248,855 came from individual donors and $7,000 came from the candidate.

Fine also received $6,950 in donations from other politicians’ campaign committees and Elmhurst-based Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service. The other donors included the campaigns of state Sens. Julie Morrison of Deerfield and Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago.

After spending about $25,579, Team Fine ended June with $237,226 saved and no debts.

Amiwala

Amiwala, a member of the Skokie School District 73.5 board since 2019, launched her congressional campaign in June. The Bushra for Congress committee raised $198,933 during that month, all from individual donors.

After spending $7,886, the Amiwala campaign ended June with $191,047 and no debts.

The rest of the pack

Leon, a Chicago ward committeeman and former business owner, announced his candidacy in early July. The only activity the Bruce Leon for Congress committee reported for the second quarter was a $610,000 loan from the candidate.

Four additional Democratic candidates — Skokie resident Howard Rosenblum, Evanston’s Miracle Jenkins and Bethany Johnson and Chicagoan Justin Ford — also filed financial reports last week. Rosenblum led the pack by raising $49,946 during the quarter.

Four other Democrats — state Sen. Mike Simmons of Chicago, state Rep. Hoan Huynh of Chicago, Wilmette resident Phil Andrew and Evanston’s Nick Pyati — entered the race this month and didn’t file second-quarter reports.

Two Republicans are running: Mark Su of Chicago and Rocio Cleveland of Island Lake.

Su’s campaign raised $10,400 during the quarter, spent about $3,039 and ended June with about $7,361 in the bank. Cleveland has been a candidate since December but has no financial reports on file with the FEC.

Kent Redfield, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, doesn’t expect national Republican organizations or GOP megadonors will invest in the 9th District, which has sent only Democrats to Congress for more than 70 years.

“National Republican money will focus on retaining Republican incumbents in swing districts,” Redfield predicts.

The 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. The primary election is in March.

<strong id="strong-aa4332c96edf1ff383ff6b8b40a49ad0">Money talks</strong> Here are the estimated cash-on-hand totals for the 9th District candidates, as of June 30: Kat Abughazaleh (D): $666,768 Daniel Biss (D): $645,474 Bruce Leon (D): $610,000 Laura Fine (D): $237,226 Bushra Amiwala (D): $191,047 Howard Rosenblum (D): $49,179 Mark Su (R): $7,361 Miracle Jenkins (D): $2,261 Justin Ford (D): $986 Bethany Johnson (D): $577 Hoan Hyunh: (D): No data available (entered race in July) Mike Simmons (D): No data available (entered race in July) Phil Andrew (D): No data available (entered race in July) Nick Pyati (D): No data available (entered race in July) Rocio Cleveland (R): No data available · Source: fec.gov

Map of the Illinois's 9th Congressional District. Courtesy of congress.gov