Political newcomer outraised U.S. Rep. Schakowsky in 9th District last quarter, records show

As Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston decides whether to seek a 15th term in 2026, a political newcomer already is campaigning for her 9th District seat — and creating national buzz.

Fellow Democrat Kat Abughazaleh, a 26-year-old internet personality and former journalist who’s lived in Illinois less than a year, received significantly more financial support in her campaign’s first week than Schakowsky did in the entire first quarter of 2025, federal records show.

And while Schakowsky got a healthy boost from political action committees representing corporations, labor groups and other special interests, Abughazaleh’s support came entirely from individual donors across the country.

“The question is whether she can sustain and build on the buzz,” said Kent Redfield, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield. “A lot of the attraction of social media is the instant gratification. Fixing politics or fixing the Democratic Party is a long-term project.”

‘Awestruck’ by support

Specializing in political and media analysis, Abughazaleh has built substantial followings on YouTube and social media platforms under the name Kat Abu. Abughazaleh also has worked for Mother Jones, Zeteo News and Media Matters for America but now is a full-time candidate, campaign manager Sam Weinberg said.

Abughazaleh relocated to Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, which is in the 5th Congressional District, from New York last July. She plans to move into the adjacent 9th District by this summer, Weinberg said.

Abughazaleh announced her congressional bid March 24. “It’s time to challenge the status quo,” she said in a YouTube video that included some salty language. “And if our leaders won’t do it, we will.”

Last week, both Abughazaleh and Schakowsky filed campaign finance reports with the Federal Election Commission covering donations received and expenses incurred between Jan. 1 and March 31. Their reports — and those of other federal candidates who’ve crossed a $5,000 threshold — can be viewed at fec.gov.

In the eight days that followed Abughazaleh’s kickoff, the Kat for Illinois committee received $378,596 in donations, records show.

After $14,986 in expenses, Abughazaleh’s campaign ended March with $363,610 in the bank and no debts.

In a news release, Abughazaleh said she was “awestruck” by the support and promised to use much of whatever funds her campaign receives to support nonprofit groups and community service projects.

“Our supporters can feel confident that their money won’t be wasted on useless tactics that don’t persuade voters and don’t help anyone but grifter consultants,” Abughazaleh said. “This is a new campaign model, one that I hope Democrats adopt more broadly in the coming months and years.”

Redfield isn’t surprised by Abughazaleh’s hot start, saying she’s tapping into growing frustration with President Donald Trump’s policies.

“Abughazaleh has the media skills and experience and the personal presence and style to offer people an outlet,” Redfield said. “The social media environment allows all kinds of people with talent and skill to build large audiences and raise a lot of money.”

A progressive veteran

Schakowsky, who turns 81 next month, first was elected to Congress in 1998 — a few months before Abughazaleh was born. She has served longer than any member of the Illinois delegation other than U.S. Rep. Danny Davis of Chicago.

Considered one of the more progressive members of Congress, Schakowsky hasn’t faced a serious opponent in years. This past November, Schakowsky got more than 68% of the vote against a Republican opponent who was appointed by the GOP to run against her because no one stood up in the primary.

The last primary challenger Schakowsky faced was a write-in candidate in 2020; Schakowsky got more than 99% of the vote.

Schakowsky hasn’t announced if she’ll run again in 2026. In a recent news release, she said she’ll decide soon.

Meanwhile, the Schakowsky for Congress campaign committee started January with $847,974 in the bank, and it collected about $213,041 during the quarter.

Of that latter sum, $150,028 came from individuals. An additional $62,801 came from political action committees representing organizations including Allstate Corp., which gave $2,500; Verizon, which gave $2,000; the American Federation of Teachers, which gave $5,000; and the American Nurses Association, which gave $2,500.

Team Schakowsky reported spending $183,612 in the quarter, mostly for operating expenses. The campaign also gave $25,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, $5,000 to the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ political committee and $250 to each of four other political groups.

Schakowsky’s campaign finished March with about $877,403 in the bank and no debts.

In response to Abughazaleh’s campaign launch, Schakowsky said she’s always encouraged more participation in the democratic process.

“I welcome new faces getting involved as we stand up against the Trump administration,” she said. “If I do indeed decide to retire, there are dozens of talented leaders, advocates and organizers in the 9th Congressional District who know our community and who are ready to lead the charge.”

The 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. Chicago Democrat David Abrevaya and Island Lake Republican Rocio Cleveland also submitted candidate statements to the FEC for the seat, but neither has filed financial reports.

