Raising Cane’s expected to fill former Jameson’s space in Vernon Hills

Raising Cane’s is expected to get final approval from Vernon Hills to open on the site of the closed Jameson’s Charhouse along Route 60. Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

More that two years after an initial meeting with village officials, Raising Cane's restaurant is expected to receive the green light to take the spot once occupied by a Jameson's Charhouse in Vernon Hills.

The chicken tender franchise’s drive-through flame and “One Love” signs were stricken from the plan, but the namesake sunglasses-wearing dog image will remain on an exterior wall, the village board has determined pending final approval of the project.

Village leaders favored the proposal from the start, but had questions about potential issues with traffic flow.

The rapidly expanding chain opened 118 new stores last year and has about 700 nationwide. There are 20 in the Chicago area, with Arlington Heights and Gurnee the closest to Vernon Hills.

Raising Cane's initially inquired about the site at 151 Townline Road (Route 60) in Vernon Hills in February 2023.

Village staff requested approval from the neighboring Bears Fit gym because the properties share access from Lakeview Parkway, in a two-tenant subdivision without a traffic signal. Bears Fit opened in 2019 in the former Sports Authority space.

With that approval secured, a proposal to demolish the Jameson's the make way for a Raising Cane's with a two-lane drive through was presented to the village board in May 2024.

Trustees at the time said the high-volume drive through could create congestion near Lakeview Parkway and vehicles traversing the parking lot could be hazardous for pedestrians.

After a revised traffic study and several design modifications, a village consultant and staff concurred the site could be developed without significant congestion or hazardous conditions.

On April 2, the village’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the project with several conditions, including the removal of two planned signs.

Once final approval is given, construction is expected to begin in January with an opening date of November 2026.