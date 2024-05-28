First Watch, Raising Cane’s proposed for Vernon Hills, though traffic a concern

A First Watch restaurant is being proposed for the middle of three outlots on Milwaukee Avenue created as part of the Hawthorn mall redevelopment. Courtesy of Vernon Hills

One restaurant proposed in Vernon Hills would cover breakfast, lunch and brunch while a second would offer a single menu item.

First Watch and Raising Cane’s are considered welcome additions to the village’s extensive restaurant roster. However, each has some questions to be addressed during a detailed review by village staff and subsequent public hearings.

First Watch, a chain that has 530 location in 29 states, is proposed for the middle of three outlots along Milwaukee Avenue created specifically for restaurants as part of the ongoing Hawthorn mall redevelopment.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille opened last month on the northern lot. Yard House restaurant for the southernmost lot is in permit review. First Watch has seven Chicago-area locations with the closest to Vernon Hills at the Shops of Kildeer on Route 12.

The building would be about 4,000 square feet with a 500-square-foot patio. Hours are planned from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., which would free up parking for the other restaurants if needed.

In a recent informal concept review, village Trustee Michael Schenk said he wanted it made clear in the leases which business is responsible for what and when.

“It’s a very visible location for our town and we want to make sure it always looks nice,” he said.

Using additional masonry on the exterior was another trustee’s suggestion.

Raising Cane’s, a fast-food outlet that serves only chicken fingers, wants to open a drive-through south of Route 60 and west of Lakeview Parkway. The site currently is occupied by Jameson’s Charhouse, but that business is downsizing and the intent is to demolish that building for a new 2,853-square-foot Raising Cane’s with a double drive-through.

Raising Cane’s, established in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1996, serves only chicken finger meals that come with crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and Cane’s sauce. There are more than 90 locations, including 29 in Illinois.

The site is part of a two-tenant development that includes Bears Fit, which opened in 2019 in the former 45,000-square-foot Sports Authority store at 155 E. Townline Road (Route 60). However, there would be no direct access to Raising Cane’s nor a traffic signal.

Trustees are concerned about the on-site traffic flow and potential difficulty exiting the area, according to Andrew Jennings, community development director.

“Everyone is going to be right in front of Bears Fit. I’m not happy with this spot,” said Trustee David Oppenheim.

“There is a real traffic issue here and if that’s not worked out, I’m not for it,” said Mayor Roger Byrne.

Company representatives said there are similar arrangements with other fast-food restaurants in the area and a traffic study shows the proposed Raising Cane’s’ configuration would work. Trustees noted those either have direct access to a signal or more land to work with.

“All of the concerns you’re hearing are site-related — nothing to do with the business,” village Trustee Thom Koch told representatives during the concept presentation. “This business has been on our wish list for awhile.”

Potential changes or other solutions will be discussed during the technical review process with Jennings and staff before heading to the village’s planning and zoning commission for a public hearing and recommendation to the village board for official action.

“We are very pro-business in this town,” Schenk said. “We want you guys to be successful.”

A Raising Cane’s restaurant is being proposed on the site of Jameson’s Charhouse, 151 E. Townline Road (Route 60) in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Vernon Hills