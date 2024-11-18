Revised traffic plan key to Raising Cane’s proposal in Vernon Hills

A revised plan to replace the former Jameson’s Charhouse in Vernon Hills with fast food outlet Raising Cane’s includes measures to reduce traffic concerns.

Representatives for Raising Cane’s in May originally proposed demolishing the closed Jameson’s Charhouse at 151 Townline Road (Route 60) for a restaurant with a drive-through operation.

Raising Canes restaurant, featuring a simple menu of chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, coleslaw and Cane’s Sauce, is proposing a new location on the site of the former Jameson’s Charhouse in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Trustees liked the concept but cited potential issues with the flow of traffic and vehicles exiting.

The site shares an access drive with Bears Fit, which opened in 2019 in the former Sports Authority. The two-tenant subdivision does not have access to a traffic signal.

A Raising Cane’s restaurant is being proposed for Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Vernon Hills

Trustees said the high-volume drive-through Raising Cane’s could create congestion near busy Lakeview Parkway and that vehicles traversing the lot could be hazardous for pedestrians.

The board agreed to forward the proposal for detailed staff review emphasizing traffic was a significant issue and needed to be addressed.

A traffic study done for Raising Cane’s showed the configuration could work but it has been revised to include peak hour trips from a high-volume store and projected acceptable levels of service at all times, according to Andrew Jennings, community development director.

The village’s traffic consultant concurred with the findings, according to Jennings, and also conducted modeling to show projected traffic could be accommodated.

Modifications include separating inbound and outbound drive-through customers; installing crosswalks, a speed bump and a stop sign; and, widening the exit drive to allow for dedicated right- and left-turn lanes to Lakeview Parkway.

A staff review of both traffic studies with the modifications show the property can be developed without creating congestion on the shared drive at Lakeview Parkway or a hazard for Bears Fit patrons.

Raising Cane’s sells only chicken finger meals that come with crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and Cane’s sauce. The chain’s 37th Illinois location is scheduled to open Dec. 17 in Des Plaines.

The village board will consider the revisions at its informal committee of the whole session Tuesday following the regular meeting beginning at 7 p.m. at village hall, 290 Evergreen Drive.

If acceptable, the proposal will advance to a public hearing before the advisory planning and zoning commission.