Hop to it: It’s not too late to make reservations for Easter brunch

Beatrix in Oak Brook will be hosting Easter brunch Sunday. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Is there a holiday better suited for brunch than Easter? The important stuff happens early with church or Easter egg fun with the kids. And unlike Christmas morning, almost every restaurant is open.

Though it’s getting a little late in the game, you can still find restaurants around the suburbs with Easter brunch specials and reservations available as of early this week.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Bring the family to Beatrix for Easter brunch Saturday or Sunday tor specials such as Salmon Cake “Eggs Benedict” with poached eggs, tzatziki and garden herb salad. Other brunch faves include the migas egg scramble, light and fluffy lemon pancakes, Belgian waffles, and chimichurri steak and eggs. Complement the meal with a fresh-squeezed Valencia orange juice, a spicy bloody mary or a Beatrix espresso martini. Pop by the pastry counter for an Easter sugar cookie.

After brunch at Beatrix, head to the pastry counter for special Easter cookies. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. Make plans for Easter brunch with a view in the upper-level dining and Skydeck from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 20. The buffet includes honey-glazed ham, made-to-order omelets, French toast, breakfast items, fruit, pastries, sweets and more. It’s $29.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations required.

Bub City’s country brunch features cinnamon sticky buns. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Bub City

Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, join Bub City and the Easter Bunny for a country brunch featuring cinnamon sticky buns, burnt ends Benedict, Nashville hot chicken and bacon waffle and more. Sip on $6 bloody marys, $6 mimosas and $6 back porch tea.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, thecapitalgrille.com/events/sunday-brunch. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Easter, they’ll be serving a two-course prix fixe menu of chef-created selections along with classic brunch cocktails and champagne. Start with clam chowder, field salad or avocado toast, then choose from lobster frittata, filet mignon or seared salmon. It’s $55 for adults and $17 for kids.

The Carlisle

435 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 960-0210, carlislebanquets.com/. Easter Champagne Brunch seatings are at 11 a.m. and 12:30 and 2 p.m. Dine on omelets and waffles, plus fare from the carving, seafood, pasta and kids’ stations, the deluxe sweets table, and bottomless champagne, mimosas, bellinis and more. It’s $59 for adults and $29 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Chez Hotel

519 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 437-5590, chezhotel.com/easter/. Easter brunch, with seatings at 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m., includes breakfast dishes, salads, shrimp, oysters, leg of lamb, rib-eye, salmon, country-glazed ham, made-to-order omelets, pastas, sides, mini pastries and more. A glass of champagne is included with each adult ticket, which is $75. It’s $35 for kids 5-11. Reservations required.

Chicago Prime Italian

700 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-1414, chicagoprimeitalian.com/easter-champagne-buffet/. Enjoy bottomless champagne during Chicago Prime’s Easter Champagne Brunch with seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Nosh on made-to-order omelets, salads, apps, pasta, prime rib, roasted lamb, seafood, sides, dessert and fruit. It’s $75 for adults, $25 for kids 7-14, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations required.

Dine on lobster Benedict at Di Pescara’s Easter brunch. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/easter-brunch/. The dine-in Easter brunch menu, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., includes à la carte specials such as lobster deviled eggs, jumbo lump crab and Boursin cheese omelet, butter poached lobster Benedict and more. Add unlimited mimosas or bloody marys for $15.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. An Easter family-style prix fixe brunch menu is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Main choice courses include steak and eggs, banana’s Foster French toast, avocado toast, ricotta gnocchi, and lobster biscuits and gravy. It’s $65 for adults and $25 for kids 3-12.

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse

10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/easter.html. The special Easter brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. features carving, omelet, waffle and dessert stations, as well as starters, salads, and breakfast and lunch favorites. It’s $59.95 for adults (add $12 for bottomless mimosas) and $29.95 for kids 10 and younger.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. The prix fixe, three-course brunch menu is $50 for adults, $20 for kids and includes live jazz by Michael Cohen. Seatings are available hourly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Indus Progressive Indian

617 Central Ave., Highland Park, (312) 282-8064, eatindus.com/. Indus is hosting a three-course Easter Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. that offers Indian and American fare. It’s $45 for adults and $25 for kids. Bottomless mimosas are $35.

Katie’s Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie’s has Easter covered with its champagne brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring an egg and omelet station, prime rib, ham, breakfast fare, sides, pastries, fruit, desserts and more for $54.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids 4-12. Reservations required.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, the brunch features a starter (parfait, shrimp toast or deviled little gem), an entrée (steak and eggs, crab cake Benedict, short rib skillet, Niche burger, chicken and waffle or French toast), and dessert (carrot cake cinnamon roll, lemon cheesecake or brunch opera torte). It’s $60 for adults and $30 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations required.

Dig in to Nutella French toast with caramelized banana during Easter brunch at Pennyville Station in Park Ridge. Courtesy of Amy Roesch

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. The family-style Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. includes an omelet station, Nutella French toast, fruit, pot stickers, ham, lamb chops, rigatoni with vodka sauce, a raw bar, chopped salad, brownies, lemon squares and more. It’s $54.95 for adults, $17.95 for kids 6-12, and $9.95 for kids 2-5. Call for reservations.

Dine on à la carte Easter brunch specials such as the crab and cheddar quiche at Seasons 52. Courtesy of Seasons 52

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/events/sunday-brunch. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, dine on à la carte Easter brunch featuring crab and cheddar quiche, upright French toast, apricot-glazed spiral ham, and wood-grilled shrimp and grits, plus sip on a mimosa, sangria, bloody mary, rosé lemonade or strawberry hibiscus margaritas.

Tapville Social

216 S. Washington, Naperville, (630) 536-8739, tapvillesocial.com/naperville. During Easter brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Tapville Social will be offering special drink flights, including the iced coffee flight (both boozy and non) and Peep mimosa flights.