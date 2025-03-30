advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Seven Northwest suburbs to receive backup water supply during upcoming leak repair

Posted March 30, 2025 9:23 am
Eric Peterson
 

Seven Northwest suburbs will rely on backup water supplies for about five days but should experience no disruption of service as repairs are made to a leak in water main.

Residents of Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg, and Streamwood will switch over to the backup supplies beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A repair to a leak in a 90-inch water main delivering water to the seven Northwest suburbs is needed, officials at the Northwest Suburban Municipal Joint Action Water Agency said.

A contractor plans to work around the clock to help expedite the repair, according to the water agency.

Water agency officials recently were informed of standing water near the I-90 and Elmhurst Road ramps potentially originating from its 90-inch water main.

That main is the single source that delivers treated water from the city of Chicago to NSMJAWA’s member communities. After an exploratory excavation near the standing water, staff were able to confirm the leak.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Elk Grove Village Hanover Park Hoffman Estates Mount Prospect News Rolling Meadows Schaumburg Streamwood
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company