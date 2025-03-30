Seven Northwest suburbs to receive backup water supply during upcoming leak repair

Several Northwest suburbs will rely on backup water supplies and should experience no disruption of service as repairs are made to a leak in a water main. Courtesy of CLC JAWA

Seven Northwest suburbs will rely on backup water supplies for about five days but should experience no disruption of service as repairs are made to a leak in water main.

Residents of Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Mount Prospect, Rolling Meadows, Schaumburg, and Streamwood will switch over to the backup supplies beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A repair to a leak in a 90-inch water main delivering water to the seven Northwest suburbs is needed, officials at the Northwest Suburban Municipal Joint Action Water Agency said.

A contractor plans to work around the clock to help expedite the repair, according to the water agency.

Water agency officials recently were informed of standing water near the I-90 and Elmhurst Road ramps potentially originating from its 90-inch water main.

That main is the single source that delivers treated water from the city of Chicago to NSMJAWA’s member communities. After an exploratory excavation near the standing water, staff were able to confirm the leak.