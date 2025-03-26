How pickleball is revitalizing vacant big-box spaces across suburbs

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com, 2024 Deerfield resident Marlene Domash and Long Grove resident Allen Roiter play doubles on one of the courts at The Picklr in Mount Prospect.

The rise of e-commerce has reshaped the retail landscape, leaving big vacancies in dozens of shopping centers across the suburbs.

When big-box stores like Toys R Us or Buy Buy Baby close, they leave behind tens of thousands of empty square feet — spaces that can be difficult to fill.

Finding new tenants for these massive spaces is no small task. But one unlikely contender, pickleball — among the nation’s fastest-growing sports — is breathing new life into these cavernous retail spaces.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com, 2024 Long Grove resident Allen Roiter readies himself for a serve at The Picklr in Mount Prospect.

From Vernon Hills to Batavia, commercial indoor courts are opening at a steady clip, bringing renewed energy, foot traffic, and consumer spending to shopping centers facing an uncertain future.

“It’s a huge win for us. A real difference maker,” said Jason Shallcross, director of community development for the village of Mount Prospect. The Picklr opened last year within a former Fresh Thyme Market grocery story on Rand Road.

“Knowing the future for these big-box stores could be experiential retail entertainment, we’re working to streamline the processes, making it as easy as possible for them to open up,” Shallcross said.

Pickleball, a paddle sport that blends elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is experiencing explosive growth. Nearly 20 million people played in the United States in 2024 — a 45.8% increase from the previous year, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Retail market experts believe repurposing vacant big-box stores as indoor pickleball facilities is a smart business move. These spaces offer high ceilings, ample parking, and central locations. For pickleball chains seeking an affordable 40,000- to 50,000-square-foot space, these vacant stores provide an ideal solution.

“These big, vacant stores make a lot of sense because the rental rate can be very cost-effective,” said John C. Melaniphy III, president Melaniphy & Associates. “The pickleball chains don’t have to build a new facility from the ground up. With the cost of construction and labor, that’s a huge savings.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com This former Toys R Us across Route 60 from the mall in Vernon Hills is now an Ace Pickleball facility.

Potential drawbacks

While transforming a vacant big-box store into a pickleball facility has clear benefits, experts point out a few potential drawbacks.

One key concern is tax revenue. Unless the facility also sells equipment, apparel, or food and beverages, the host municipality won’t see much financial benefit from sales tax, leaving a gap that traditional retail stores typically fill.

Still, some officials see the trade-off as worthwhile.

“It’s absolutely better than a vacancy,” Shallcross said. “After a few rounds of play, maybe they'll get a bite to eat or stop at stores in the same plazas. We believe that these facilities are core contributors to our town.”

Parking considerations

Parking is another factor. Unlike quick-stop shoppers, pickleball players stay for extended periods, potentially taking up parking spaces longer than traditional retail customers. This could create challenges for neighboring businesses that rely on high customer turnover.

However, some community leaders believe parking won’t be an issue, as many shopping centers initially were designed with more space than current businesses require.

An Ace Pickleball Club opened last November in a former Walmart Neighborhood Market space in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Ace Pickleball Club, 2024

Jeff Rogers, director of community and economic development for the city of Des Plaines, said he isn’t concerned. An Ace Pickleball Club recently opened in his town's former Walmart Neighborhood Market.

“In this particular location, the shopping center was designed in an era where the parking field far exceeds the demands of the current tenant,” Rogers said. “They could develop this property with additional commercial outlets and still have a parking surplus beyond what the code requires.”

David Oberhelman/doberhelman@dailyherald.com The Picklr pickleball club will open by July 1 in Wheaton at the former Stein Mart, 191 Rice Lake Square.

A passing trend or long-term success?

With pickleball’s rapid rise, some wonder if its popularity will last — or if communities again will be left with empty retail spaces.

Andrew C. Jennings, director of community development for the village of Vernon Hills, is confident in pickleball’s staying power due to its broad appeal. However, he’s cautious about the risk of oversaturation. An Ace Pickleball Club recently opened in a vacant Toys R Us store in his town.

“My immediate concern would just be overshooting demand,” he said. “I believe pickleball will continue to grow, but where we plateau is to be determined. Investors run the risk of overdoing it.”

Melaniphy echoed that concern.

“Shopping center owners have seen how popular these facilities have become, but like anything else, they can be overbuilt,” he said. “But at this point, I don't believe we've reached anywhere near the saturation point.”

Interior of Ace Pickleball Club’s flagship facility in Roswell, Georgia. A franchise opened in the former Toys R Us building in the Townline Commons shopping center, 555 Townline Road in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Tran Bui Productions

A new era for shopping centers

Rogers says the days of relying solely on traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores to keep shopping centers vibrant have passed, and landlords need to innovate.

“In the absence of another traditional retailer interested in going in, communities have to get creative with the types of tenants to fill these spaces,” he said. “These retail-tainment uses provide a great opportunity.”

For now, community leaders are pleased with the renewed energy, cross-shopping opportunities, and economic benefits these formerly vacant spaces bring to their towns.

“Pickleball is one of the only sports where you can have three generations on the court, at the same time, all playing the same sport,” Shallcross said. “I don’t see the craze for pickleball subsiding anytime soon. I think we're in the infancy of it in a lot of ways.”