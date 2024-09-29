Mount Prospect pickleball facility’s opening a smashing success

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Long Grove resident Allen Roiter readies himself for a serve at The Picklr in Mount Prospect. The new indoor pickleball facility opened over the weekend at 211 W. Rand Road.

Players and spectators jammed The Picklr on Saturday as Mount Prospect’s new indoor pickleball facility held its grand opening.

The business at 211 W. Rand Road is the latest of a growing number of indoor pickleball palaces to open in the suburbs, including other new Picklrs in Villa Park and Mundelein.

Franchise owner Ron Weiland said pickleball is one of the easiest sports to pick up, hence its popularity.

“It’s a social game, and it's easy to play, so people that have never played any racket sports at all can pick it up and start playing within 10 minutes just learning the rules,” he said.

The court size is smaller and the ball moves slower than tennis, so people who are not very athletic have an easier time competing.

The Mount Prospect Picklr is the national chain’s largest location to date, with 14 regulation courts within a former Fresh Thyme Market grocery story. It also features space for corporate and private events, a member’s lounge, separate locker rooms for men and women, a pro shop and amenities, as well as a license to sell beer, wine and hard seltzers.

“What we wanted to do with this one is make it more of a club feel,” Weiland said.

Among the first to test the courts Saturday was Long Grove resident Allen Roiter.

“People of all ages can play,” he said of the sport. “There is a quick learning curve.”

“It’s a great game, because you can go by yourself and just rack up and find a game anytime you want. You don’t need a bunch of people with you,” Deerfield resident Marlene Domash added. “You just go, you meet a lot of people and play different skill levels.”

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Deerfield resident Marlene Domash and Long Grove resident Allen Roiter play doubles on one of the courts at The Picklr, which held a grand opening for its new Mount Prospect location Saturday.

Hours are 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

“The only day we’re closed is Christmas,” Weiland said.

After grand opening deals expire, memberships cost $139 per month and $1,390 annually — annual memberships have two free months and includes leagues and tournaments. The Picklr also offers four free clinics per month.