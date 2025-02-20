Pretrial release revoked after Bloomingdale man is charged, again, with vehicle theft

David Guzman

A Bloomingdale man who was on pretrial release in a stolen vehicle case is now in the DuPage County jail after being accused again of stealing a vehicle.

And this time, he is accused of damaging a SWAT vehicle during his arrest.

David Guzman, 18, of the 200 block of Oxford Lane, appeared in first-appearance court Thursday morning on charges of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, leaving the scene of an accident damaging an attended vehicle, attempted fleeing or eluding police in a motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer.

None of those charges are detainable offenses, so DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden ordered he be released and to stay away from Napleton Schaumburg Buick/GMC dealership, from which authorities say he stole a 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat on Feb. 14.

The SWAT team of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team was serving a search warrant at Guzman’s home Wednesday, according to a petition presented by a prosecutor.

After police called for Guzman, the petition says he ran out of the house and into the garage. Police heard a running engine and believed Guzman was going to drive the Dodge out of the garage. The SWAT team moved one of its vehicles onto the driveway.

The petition says police heard the Durango accelerating, so the SWAT vehicle pushed into the garage to keep it from leaving.

Guzman’s mother then tried to move her vehicle, which was parked next to the SWAT vehicle, and Guzman yelled at his mother to move her vehicle, according to the petition. Another SWAT vehicle blocked her.

Guzman ran off, according to the petition.

The petition says police found a key fob for the Dodge in one of his pockets. They also say they found two reprogrammers, two reprogramming tablets with power cords, and a factory-issued key in the Dodge.

The other case

Later Thursday, Judge Joseph Bugos ordered that Guzman’s release in another case be revoked.

Guzman was charged Aug. 1, 2024, with six counts of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle in a case investigated by West Chicago police. Those charges were non-detainable, and he was released the next day. Later that month, when he did not attend a court date, he was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant but released the next day without sanctions. On Nov. 27, he did not attend court again, and another failure-to-appear arrest warrant was issued, according to court records.

According to a DuPage County prosecutor, there is also an outstanding arrest warrant for Guzman in a 2024 burglary case in Lake County.

Guzman’s next court date is March 17.