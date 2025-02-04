Dining out: Meson Sabika among top romantic restaurants in America

Meson Sabika in Naperville was selected as one of the top 100 most romantic restaurants in America by OpenTable. Courtesy of Meson Sabika

Apropos of Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has released their annual list of the top 100 most romantic restaurants and Naperville’s Mesón Sabika made the list. We also have some Super Bowl happenings, and you can head to Lake County for a monthlong flavor festival.

True romance

If you’re looking for a romantic dining destination any day of the year, Mesón Sabika in Naperville was recently named one of the top 100 romantic restaurants in America by online reservation site OpenTable.

Located in a mansion that dates back to 1847, the Spanish tapas-style restaurant was one of five Illinois restaurants to make the list and the only one in the suburbs.

Four Chicago restaurants — Bistronomic, Geja’s Cafe, Mon Ami Gabi and Ocean Prime — also landed on the list, which uses diner reviews and ratings as well as reservation demand in their ranking system.

The restaurant, located at 1025 Aurora Ave., opened in 1990. They said on their Facebook page that they were “thrilled” with the recognition.

“It’s an honor to be part of so many love stories and life’s special moments on our beautiful grounds,” the post read.

Head to Broken Oar in Port Barrington for the Super Bowl Barn Bash in the heated 3,000-square-foot barn. Courtesy of Broken Oar

Are you ready for some football?

The pre-hype train is about to pull into the station for Sunday’s Super Bowl. Last week we listed a number of places where you could up your takeout game for at-home parties. Here are some places to go out and watch the fun with a crowd.

• Broken Oar in Port Barrington is hosting a Super Bowl Barn Bash starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the venue’s 3,000-square-foot heated barn. They’ll have a free chili and nacho bar buffet at halftime as well as free raffles every quarter. Drink specials include $5 White Claws and mimosas, $20 domestic buckets and $25 aluminum buckets.

• Reserve your seats now for Chandler’s watch party in Schaumburg. The $60 price includes an all-you-can-eat buffet and open bar from kickoff to the game’s end. The appetizer hour from 5-6 p.m. includes chili with a variety of toppings, barbecue meatballs and buffalo wings. Dinner from 6-8 p.m. features salad, mostaccioli, barbecue ribs, broasted chicken, sides and assorted desserts. The buffet without the open bar is $30.

• Watch the big game on a 15½-foot, high-def TV at 3D Sideouts in Island Lake from 5 p.m. until the end of the game. A 30-foot-long buffet table will feature wings, rigatoni, chicken vesuvio, sausage and peppers and linguine with clams until halftime, while a premium open bar will be open all game long. It’s $60 per person or $100 per couple.

• Maybe you’re not a football fan. Head to Whirlyball locations for the “Super Deal for Non-Super Bowl Fans,” with discounted rates on all amusement bookings, including WhirlyBall, laser tag and bowling.

Dos Amigos in Libertyville is among the restaurants participating in Lake County’s February Flavor Festival. Daily Herald File Photo

The Flavors of Lake County

Over 110 Lake County restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries are participating in the new February Flavor Festival, a combination of Visit Lake County’s restaurant week and Libation Trail events.

Participating businesses in the monthlong event will offer exclusive dining deals, food and drink pairings, chef demos, special cocktail creations, live entertainment and more.

See the list of eateries and special offers at the Lake County February Flavor Festival website.

