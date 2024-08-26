Labor Day weekend festivals

Jeff Knox/jknox@dailyherald.com Members of the Schaumburg High School marching band stay hydrated with the help of volunteers as they march in a previous Schaumburg Septemberfest parade.

As Labor Day weekend approaches, so do outdoor events and festivals throughout the Northwest suburbs and Lake County, including these:

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 29-30, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Elton Rohn will perform Thursday, culminating with a musical fireworks display, and Bee Gees Gold & The Wayouts will perform Friday. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Septemberfest 2024: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Includes carnival, bingo, craft beer and wine, pony rides. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday; Arts and Craft Show; Taste of Schaumburg and a parade at 10 a.m. Monday, live entertainment. Main stage entertainment includes: Saturday: 8:30 p.m. Phillip Phillips; Sunday: 8:30 p.m. Plain White T's; Monday: 1:30 p.m. Taylor Nation Tribute; and 8:30 p.m. 7th heaven. Free admission; shuttle bus service. villageofschaumburg.com.

Long Grove Irish Days features a traditional Irish music groups, bagpipe bands and a variety of dance groups. This years event takes place Saturday, Aug. 31 to Monday, Sept. 2. Courtesy of Long Grove Online

Long Grove's Irish Days: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; and 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Long Grove Fountain Square, 228 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Annual celebration of Irish culture, music, food, and drink. Includes: Dog contest, Men’s Best Legs in Kilt contest, live music, food vendors, Irish dance groups, more. Admission and parking in municipal lots are free. longgrove.org/festival/irish-days.

Taste of Serbia Food & Music Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at St. Basil Serbian Orthodox Church, 27450 N. Bradley, Lake Forest. Features traditional specialties such as spit-roasted lamb and pork, pastries and fruit strudels. Includes performances by Pranza Flasa Tambura and Sumadija. Free admission and parking. tasteofserbia.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in the East Commuter Lot at the southeast corner of Northwest Highway and Maple, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. Free. mplions.org/event/cruise-nights.

Wauconda Street Dance: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Two stages, live music, food and drink, raffle and more. Musical acts include DJ Mikey Mike, Jazz Du Jour, Better with Bacon, Gina Gonzalez & The Wingmen and more. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Burger Throw-Down: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. The culinary gauntlet will be thrown down at the second annual event, where the area’s top burger food trucks battle it out for the best burger-maker title. For one ticket price, guests will receive (and vote on) burger samples and a beer. The event will also feature live music, outdoor games and free activities for the family. For tickets, buffalocreekbrewing.com.